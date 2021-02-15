Check out how area teams did this weekend.
Friday, Feb. 12The Trenton High School girls basketball team won 67-28 over New Town High School during the District 15 tournament.
Trinity Christian-Alexander girls basketball lost 64-38 to Parshall High School during the second round of the District 15 tournament.
The Ray High School girls basketball team won 37-20 over Bowbells/Burke Central during the second round of the District 16 tournament.
The Tioga High School girls basketball team lost 52-35 to Divide County High School during the second round of the District 16 tournament.
The Watford City boys lost 81-38 to Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Watford City girls basketball won 76-55 over Turtle Mountain.
The Williston High School boys basketball team lost 70-46 against Mandan.
WHS girls hockey lost 3-0 to West Fargo.
Saturday, Feb. 13The Trenton High School girls basketball team was named the District 15 champions after defeating Parshall High School 58-44.
Trinity Christian-Alexander girls basketball qualified for the Region 8 tournament after defeating White Shield High School 47-45 in the final round of the District 15 tournament.
The Tioga High School girls basketball team qualified for the Region 8 tournament after they won 36-29 over Powers Lake High School during the final round of the District 16 tournament.
The Ray High School girls basketball team lost 54-39 to over Stanley High School during the final round of the District 16 tournament.
WHS boys basketball lost 84-43 to Bismarck St. Mary’s.
WHS girls basketball lost 72-33 to Bismarck High.
WHS girls hockey lost 8-0 to Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanely.