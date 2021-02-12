Tioga Pirates LOGO
  • The Tioga High School girls basketball team advanced to the next round in the District 16 basketball tournament after defeating Ray High School 42-28.
  • In District 15 basketball, The Trinity Christian-Alexander basketball team advanced to the next round in the tournament after defeating North Shore 37-22.
  • Williston High School girls basketball lost 90-43 to Mandan at home on Feb. 11.
  • The WHS boys hockey team met on the ice on Thursday and defeated Dickinson 8-5.

