Here’s a look at how area teams did at games on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.
Monday, Feb. 1
The Tioga High School girls basketball team boasted two back-to-back wins on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. On Feb. 1 they defeated Bowbells/Burke Central 65-26 and on Feb. 2 they won 48-44 over Powers Lake.
The Trinity Christian-Alexander girls basketball team won 60-58 over New Town High School.
Trenton High School girls basketball lost 59-41 to Our Redeemer’s.
Tioga boys basketball lost 62-46 to Divide County High School.
Williston boys ice hockey lost 7-1 to Jamestown.
The Trinity Christian boys basketball team lost 76-48 to Powers Lake.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
The Trenton High School boys basketball team won 68-26 over Killdeer. The girls basketball also brought home a win after defeating Stanley High School 74-49.
The Ray High School boys basketball team lost 51-46 to Stanley High School.