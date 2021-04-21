Here's a look at some area scores from April 16 through April 20
Friday, April 16
Watford City girls softball loses a doubleheader to Minot (21-1 and 20-3)
Williston High School girls softball loses a doubleheader to Legacy (23-2 and 15-1)
WHS girls tennis loses 5-0 to Minot, 3-2 to Century and 3-2 to Dickinson
Saturday, April 17
Both WHS track and field teams place first at the Blue Hawk Invite
WHS boys golf places third at Century-Legacy Invite
Tuesday, April 20
WHS girls soccer loses 4-2 to Minot
WHS softball wins 16-5 over Sidney
WHS girls tennis loses 9-0 to Minot