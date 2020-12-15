High schools across the state kicked off winter sports competition on Monday.
Varsity girls basketball started at Williston High School, Williston Trinity Christian and Alexander High Schools and Tioga High School.
And varsity boys basketball started at Ray High School and Tioga.
Monday, Dec. 14
- Ray Jays boys basketball lost 43-66 against the Lewis & Clark Bombers.
- Trinity Christian/Alexander girls basketball lost to Divide County 36-49.
- Williston High School girls basketball lost to Minot High School 33-99.
- Tioga High School boys basketball lost 48-72 against Powers Lake.
- Tioga girls basketball lost 29-68 against Glenburn High School.