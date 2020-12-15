High schools across the state kicked off winter sports competition on Monday, Dec. 14. Other teams opened their seasons on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Monday, Dec. 14
Ray Jays boys basketball lost 43-66 against the Lewis & Clark Bombers.
Trinity Christian/Alexander girls basketball lost to Divide County 36-49.
Williston High School girls basketball lost to Minot High School 33-99.
Tioga High School boys basketball lost 48-72 against Powers Lake.
Tioga girls basketball lost 29-68 against Glenburn High School.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
The Trenton girls basketball team defeated Alexander/Trinity Christian 68-14.
WHS wrestling opened its season Tuesday and won against non-conference opponent Watford City but lost to conference foe Dickinson.
WHS boys hockey opened its season with a win, defeating Hazen-Beulah 9-0.
The WHS girls hockey team gained a win during their season opener against Minot. They won 2-1 in overtime.
The Watford City girls basketball team defeated Dickinson 69-39 the season opener.
The Watford City boys basketball team lost its game to Dickinson 93-37.