Area roundup

Practice for fall sports is about to get underway.

The North Dakota High School Athletics Association and Montana High School Activities Association both issued COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines that schools will follow for the fall season.

Grenora High School is the only school that follows MHSA guidelines, since they play in Montana.

This graphic shows a list of fall sports at each of the eight schools in the area and when they start. The dates signify the first practice for each sport.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

High school sports in North Dakota and Montana will continue in the fall.

The North Dakota High School Athletics Association and Montana High School Activities Association both issued COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines that schools will follow for the fall season.

Grenora High School is the only school that follows MHSA guidelines, since they play in Montana.

The following is a list of fall sports at each of the eight schools in our readership area and when they start.

The dates signify the first practice for each sport.

Alexander High School

Football starts August 10

Volleyball starts August 17

Grenora High School

Football starts August 14

Volleyball starts August 14

Ray High School

Football starts August 10

Volleyball starts August 17

Tioga High School

Football starts August 10

Volleyball starts August 17

Trenton High School

Football starts August 10

Volleyball, Girls’ Swimming & Diving starts August 17

Watford City High School

Football starts August 10

Volleyball, Girls’ Swimming & Diving starts August 17

Williston High School/Trinity Christian

Football (WHS/WTC), Cross Country (co-op), Boys Tennis (co-op), Cheer (WHS) starts August 10 for both schools

Volleyball (WHS/WTC), Girls’ Swimming & Diving (co-op) starts August 17

Boys Soccer (co-op), Girls Golf (co-op) started August 3

Tags

Load comments