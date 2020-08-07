High school sports in North Dakota and Montana will continue in the fall.
The North Dakota High School Athletics Association and Montana High School Activities Association both issued COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines that schools will follow for the fall season.
Grenora High School is the only school that follows MHSA guidelines, since they play in Montana.
The following is a list of fall sports at each of the eight schools in our readership area and when they start.
The dates signify the first practice for each sport.
Alexander High School
Football starts August 10
Volleyball starts August 17
Grenora High School
Football starts August 14
Volleyball starts August 14
Ray High School
Football starts August 10
Volleyball starts August 17
Tioga High School
Football starts August 10
Volleyball starts August 17
Trenton High School
Football starts August 10
Volleyball, Girls’ Swimming & Diving starts August 17
Watford City High School
Football starts August 10
Volleyball, Girls’ Swimming & Diving starts August 17
Williston High School/Trinity Christian
Football (WHS/WTC), Cross Country (co-op), Boys Tennis (co-op), Cheer (WHS) starts August 10 for both schools
Volleyball (WHS/WTC), Girls’ Swimming & Diving (co-op) starts August 17
Boys Soccer (co-op), Girls Golf (co-op) started August 3