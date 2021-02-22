Here's a look at area scores from Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.
Thursday, Feb. 18
The Williston High School girls basketball team lost 71-29 to Jamestown.
Friday, Feb. 19
The Williston High School girls hockey team won 2-1 over Dickinson.
The Ray High School boys basketball team lost 67-50 to the TGU Titans.
The Trenton High School boys basketball team lost 69-54 to Bottineau High School.
The Williston High School boys basketball team lost 43-77 to Jamestown.
Saturday, Feb. 20
The Watford City High School girls basketball team won 64-52 over Jamestown.
The Watford City High School boys basketball team lost 88-26 to Jamestown.