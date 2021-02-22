WHS girls hockey

Williston's Keira Borreson races to keep up with the puck during a Jan. 23 game against Devils Lake. Williston won the game 2-1.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Here's a look at area scores from Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

Thursday, Feb. 18

The Williston High School girls basketball team lost 71-29 to Jamestown. 

Friday, Feb. 19

The Williston High School girls hockey team won 2-1 over Dickinson.

The Ray High School boys basketball team lost 67-50 to the TGU Titans. 

The Trenton High School boys basketball team lost 69-54 to Bottineau High School.

The Williston High School boys basketball team lost 43-77 to Jamestown.

Saturday, Feb. 20

The Watford City High School girls basketball team won 64-52 over Jamestown.

The Watford City High School boys basketball team lost 88-26 to Jamestown. 

