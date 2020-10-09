Watford City football

Quarterback Izaak Boekelman throws the ball during the Friday, Oct. 9 game against St. Mary’s.

 Dillan Schorfheide • Sidney Herald

Williston High School (Coyotes) vs. Dickinson 

21-3 Dickinson at the half

Watford City (Wolves) vs. Bismarck St. Mary's

41-8 St. Mary's at the half

Tioga (Pirates) vs. Kenmare

26-6 Kenmare at the half

Ray/Powers Lake (Outlaws) vs. Towner

*The Oct. 9 game between the Outlaws and Towner Titans was canceled as a result of players being in quarantine. This game will not be made up. It is also not clear which team and its players are in quarantine. 

Trenton (Tigers) vs. Divide County High School

*The Oct. 9 game between Trenton and Divide County has been canceled due to a high number of COVID-19 cases at Divide County high school. 

Grenora/Westby (Mondak Thunder) vs. Broadus

*The score has not been updated.

