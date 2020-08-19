Here's a look at the area high school games and meets this weekend.
Friday, Aug. 21
What: Trinity Christian High School Cross Country meet
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Killdeer
What: Williston High School Boys Tennis Match vs. Jamestown
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Davidson Park Tennis Courts in Williston
What: Ray/Powers Lake High School Football vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Powers Lake High School
What: Trenton High School Football vs. TGU Titans
When: 7 p.m.
Where: TGU Towner High School
Saturday, Aug. 22
What: WHS Girls and Boys Cross Country Meet
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Williston Municipal Golf Course
What: Missouri River Clay Target League Shootout (WHS Clay Target League will be competing)
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Capital City Gun Club
What: Tioga High School Football vs. New Salem
When: 2 p.m.
Where: New Salem/Almont High School
What: WHS Varsity Boys Soccer match vs. Jamestown
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Jamestown High School Rotary Soccer Field
What: WHS Varsity Boys Tennis match vs. Bismarck High School
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Tom O’Leary Tennis Courts