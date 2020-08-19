Here's a look at the area high school games and meets this weekend.

Friday, Aug. 21

What: Trinity Christian High School Cross Country meet

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Killdeer

What: Williston High School Boys Tennis Match vs. Jamestown

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Davidson Park Tennis Courts in Williston

What: Ray/Powers Lake High School Football vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Powers Lake High School

What: Trenton High School Football vs. TGU Titans

When: 7 p.m.

Where: TGU Towner High School

Saturday, Aug. 22

What: WHS Girls and Boys Cross Country Meet

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Williston Municipal Golf Course

What: Missouri River Clay Target League Shootout (WHS Clay Target League will be competing)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Capital City Gun Club

What: Tioga High School Football vs. New Salem

When: 2 p.m.

Where: New Salem/Almont High School

What: WHS Varsity Boys Soccer match vs. Jamestown

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Jamestown High School Rotary Soccer Field

What: WHS Varsity Boys Tennis match vs. Bismarck High School

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Tom O’Leary Tennis Courts

