Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.
All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Alexander High School
Volleyball
Comets vs. Tioga High School Pirates
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22
@ Alexander High School
Football
Comets vs. Center-Stanton High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25
@ Center-Stanton High School
Grenora High School
Volleyball
Mondak Thunder vs. North Country
7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25
@ Westby High School in Westby, MT
Mondak Thunder vs. Savage
4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
@ Grenora High School
Football
Mondak Thunder vs. Culbertson
8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
@ Grenora High School
Ray High School
Volleyball
Ray Jays vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24
@ Lignite School
Football
Outlaws vs. Surrey High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25
@ Surrey High School
Tioga High School
Volleyball
Pirates vs. Alexander High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22
@ Alexander High School
Pirates vs. Kenmare High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24
@ Tioga High School
Pirates vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
@ Burke Central High School
Football
Pirates vs. Garrison/Max
7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25
@ Garrison High School
Trenton High School
Volleyball
Tigers vs. Powers Lake High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22
@ Trenton High School
Tigers vs. Parshall High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24
@ Parshall High School
Football
Tigers vs. Parshall/White Shield
7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25
@ Trenton High School
Watford City High School
Volleyball
Wolves vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22
@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City
Football
Wolves vs. Stanley High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25
@ Watford City High School
Cross Country (girls and boys)
Jamestown Invite
1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
@ Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown
Williston Trinity Christian High School
Volleyball
Crusaders vs. Stanley High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22
@ Stanley High School
Crusaders vs. Divide County High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24
@ Divide County High School
Williston High School
Cross Country (girls and boys)
Jamestown Invite
1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
@ Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown
Boys Soccer
Coyotes vs. Minot
7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22
@ Williston High School
Coyotes vs. Bismarck Legacy
2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
@ Sanford Sports Complex
Girls Swimming & Diving
Minot Invite
10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
@ Minot High School
Boys Tennis
Coyotes vs. Minot
4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22
@ Davidson Park Tennis Courts in Williston
Coyotes vs. Century
3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25
@ Davidson Park Tennis Courts in Williston
Coyotes vs. Jamestown
2-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
@ Jamestown Bollinger Tennis Courts
* WHS varsity volleyball and football games for the week of Sept. 21-26 have been canceled.