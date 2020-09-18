Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.

All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Alexander High School

Volleyball

Comets vs. Tioga High School Pirates

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22

@ Alexander High School

Football

Comets vs. Center-Stanton High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25

@ Center-Stanton High School

Grenora High School

Volleyball

Mondak Thunder vs. North Country

7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25

@ Westby High School in Westby, MT

 Mondak Thunder vs. Savage

4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

@ Grenora High School

Football

Mondak Thunder vs. Culbertson

8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

@ Grenora High School

Ray High School

Volleyball

Ray Jays vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24

@ Lignite School

Football

Outlaws vs. Surrey High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25

@ Surrey High School

Tioga High School

Volleyball

Pirates vs. Alexander High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22

@ Alexander High School

Pirates vs. Kenmare High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24

@ Tioga High School

Pirates vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

@ Burke Central High School

Football

Pirates vs. Garrison/Max

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25

@ Garrison High School

Trenton High School

Volleyball

Tigers vs. Powers Lake High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22

@ Trenton High School

Tigers vs. Parshall High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24

@ Parshall High School

Football

Tigers vs. Parshall/White Shield

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25

@ Trenton High School

Watford City High School

Volleyball

Wolves vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22

@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City

Football

Wolves vs. Stanley High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25

@ Watford City High School

Cross Country (girls and boys)

Jamestown Invite

1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

@ Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown

Williston Trinity Christian High School

Volleyball

Crusaders vs. Stanley High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22

@ Stanley High School

Crusaders vs. Divide County High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24

@ Divide County High School

Williston High School

Cross Country (girls and boys)

Jamestown Invite

1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

@ Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown

Boys Soccer

Coyotes vs. Minot

7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22

@ Williston High School

Coyotes vs. Bismarck Legacy

2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

@ Sanford Sports Complex

Girls Swimming & Diving

Minot Invite

10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

@ Minot High School

Boys Tennis

Coyotes vs. Minot

4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22

@ Davidson Park Tennis Courts in Williston

Coyotes vs. Century

3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25

@ Davidson Park Tennis Courts in Williston

Coyotes vs. Jamestown

2-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

@ Jamestown Bollinger Tennis Courts

* WHS varsity volleyball and football games for the week of Sept. 21-26 have been canceled.

