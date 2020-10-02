Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.

All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Alexander High School

***According to the schedules of Alexander’s opponents, games have been called off but the school is trying to reschedule.

Grenora High School

Volleyball

Mondak Thunder vs. Richey/Lambert

8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8

@ Froid High School

Football

Mondak Thunder vs. Broadus

8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9

@ Broadus, MT

Ray High School

Volleyball

Ray Jays vs. Parshall High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8

@ Parshall High School

Football

Outlaws vs. TGU Titans

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9

@ TGU Towner High School

Tioga High School

Volleyball

Pirates vs. Trenton High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6

@ Trenton High School

Pirates vs. Divide County High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8

@ Divide County High School

Football

Pirates vs. Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9

@ Kenmare High School

Trenton High School

Volleyball

Tigers vs. Tioga High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6

@ Trenton High School

Football

Tigers vs. Divide County High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9

@ Trenton High School

Watford City High School

Volleyball

Wolves vs. Bismarck Century

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6

@ Bismarck Century High School

Football

Wolves vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9

@ Watford City

Williston Trinity Christian High School

Volleyball

Crusaders vs. Parshall High School

7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5

@ Williston Trinity Christian

Crusaders vs. New Town High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9

@ Williston Trinity Christian

Williston High School

Girls Golf

2020 NDHSAA Class A Girls Golf State Tournament

Starts at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 and ends 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6

@ Minot Souris Valley Golf Course

Volleyball

Coyotes vs. Minot High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6

@ Minot High School

Football

Coyotes vs. Dickinson

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9

@ Biesiot Activities Center

