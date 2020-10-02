Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.
All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Alexander High School
***According to the schedules of Alexander’s opponents, games have been called off but the school is trying to reschedule.
Grenora High School
Volleyball
Mondak Thunder vs. Richey/Lambert
8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8
@ Froid High School
Football
Mondak Thunder vs. Broadus
8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9
@ Broadus, MT
Ray High School
Volleyball
Ray Jays vs. Parshall High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8
@ Parshall High School
Football
Outlaws vs. TGU Titans
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9
@ TGU Towner High School
Tioga High School
Volleyball
Pirates vs. Trenton High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6
@ Trenton High School
Pirates vs. Divide County High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8
@ Divide County High School
Football
Pirates vs. Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9
@ Kenmare High School
Trenton High School
Volleyball
Tigers vs. Tioga High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6
@ Trenton High School
Football
Tigers vs. Divide County High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9
@ Trenton High School
Watford City High School
Volleyball
Wolves vs. Bismarck Century
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6
@ Bismarck Century High School
Football
Wolves vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9
@ Watford City
Williston Trinity Christian High School
Volleyball
Crusaders vs. Parshall High School
7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5
@ Williston Trinity Christian
Crusaders vs. New Town High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9
@ Williston Trinity Christian
Williston High School
Girls Golf
2020 NDHSAA Class A Girls Golf State Tournament
Starts at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 and ends 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6
@ Minot Souris Valley Golf Course
Volleyball
Coyotes vs. Minot High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6
@ Minot High School
Football
Coyotes vs. Dickinson
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9
@ Biesiot Activities Center