Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.
Williston High School game times were taken from the Williston High School game schedules tab under athletics on its website.
Football season is over and is entering post-season game play, volleyball is just about over and will enter post-season game play this week.
All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Alexander High School
Volleyball
District 15 Volleyball Tournament
Starts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29
*Games will be played at the school that is the higher seed. Alexander, Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian are in Region 8, District 15.
Ray High School
Volleyball
*Ray varsity volleyball season has concluded.
Football
*The Ray/Powers Lake football season has ended. However, the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament started on Oct. 24 in Fargo. Ray/Powers Lake did make it to the tournament and results are still pending.
Tioga High School
Volleyball
Pirates vs. Williston Trinity Christian
7:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26
@ Williston Trinity Christian School
Football
*The Tioga football season has ended. They did not make it to the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament.
Trenton High School
Volleyball
Tigers vs. Powers Lake High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27
@ Powers Lake High School
District 15 Volleyball Tournament
Starts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29
Football
*The Trenton football season has ended. They did not make it to the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament.
Watford City High School
Volleyball
Wolves vs. Williston High School (according to the WHS website, not NDHSAA website)
6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26
@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City
Football
*The Wolves football season is over. They did not make it to the 2020 Division AA Football State Tournament that starts on Oct. 31 in Fargo.
Cross County (boys and girls)
*The cross country season has ended. Results from the Oct. 24 state tournament are pending.
Williston Trinity Christian High School
Volleyball
Crusaders vs. Tioga High School
7:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26
@ Williston Trinity Christian School
Cross Country (boys and girls)
*The cross country season has ended and the results from the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Cross Country Meet are pending.
Williston High School
Volleyball
Coyotes vs. Watford City High School
6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26
@ Watford City High School
*This is a varsity only game
Coyotes vs. Bismarck High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30
@ Williston High School
Coyotes vs. Mandan High School
2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
@ Williston High School
Football
Girls Swimming & Diving
Varsity Invite @ Dickinson
Saturday, Oct. 31 (time is TBD)
@ Dickinson
Cross Country
*The cross country season has ended for the Coyotes. The results from the state tournament are pending.