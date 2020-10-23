Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.

Williston High School game times were taken from the Williston High School game schedules tab under athletics on its website.

Football season is over and is entering post-season game play, volleyball is just about over and will enter post-season game play this week.

All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Alexander High School

Volleyball

District 15 Volleyball Tournament

Starts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29

*Games will be played at the school that is the higher seed. Alexander, Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian are in Region 8, District 15.

Ray High School

Volleyball

*Ray varsity volleyball season has concluded.

Football

*The Ray/Powers Lake football season has ended. However, the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament started on Oct. 24 in Fargo. Ray/Powers Lake did make it to the tournament and results are still pending.

Tioga High School

Volleyball

Pirates vs. Williston Trinity Christian

7:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26

@ Williston Trinity Christian School

Football

*The Tioga football season has ended. They did not make it to the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament.

Trenton High School

Volleyball

Tigers vs. Powers Lake High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27

@ Powers Lake High School

District 15 Volleyball Tournament

Starts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29

*Games will be played at the school that is the higher seed. Alexander, Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian are in Region 8, District 15.

Football

*The Trenton football season has ended. They did not make it to the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament.

Watford City High School

Volleyball

Wolves vs. Williston High School (according to the WHS website, not NDHSAA website)

6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26

@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City

Football

*The Wolves football season is over. They did not make it to the 2020 Division AA Football State Tournament that starts on Oct. 31 in Fargo.

Cross County (boys and girls)

*The cross country season has ended. Results from the Oct. 24 state tournament are pending.

Williston Trinity Christian High School

Volleyball

Crusaders vs. Tioga High School

7:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26

@ Williston Trinity Christian School

Cross Country (boys and girls)

*The cross country season has ended and the results from the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Cross Country Meet are pending.

Williston High School

Volleyball

Coyotes vs. Watford City High School

6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26

@ Watford City High School

*This is a varsity only game

Coyotes vs. Bismarck High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30

@ Williston High School

Coyotes vs. Mandan High School

2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31

@ Williston High School

Football

*The Coyotes football season has ended.

Girls Swimming & Diving

Varsity Invite @ Dickinson

Saturday, Oct. 31 (time is TBD)

@ Dickinson

Cross Country

*The cross country season has ended for the Coyotes. The results from the state tournament are pending.

