Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.
Williston High School game times were taken from the Williston High School game schedules tab under athletics on its website.
All games are for varsity teams and include some that were rescheduled from a prior date due to COVID-19 concerns.
All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Alexander High School
Volleyball
Comets vs. Williston Trinity Christian
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13
@ Alexander High School
Grenora High School
Volleyball
Mondak Thunder vs. Culbertson
After the 5:30 p.m. (MST) JV game on Monday, Oct. 19
@ Culbertson
Mondak Thunder vs. Bainville
After the 5:30 p.m. (MST) JV game on Thursday, Oct. 22
@Bainville
Football
Mondak Thunder vs. Ekalaka
7 p.m. (MST) on Friday, Oct. 23
@ Ekalaka
Ray High School
Volleyball
*Ray varsity volleyball has canceled the rest of the games for the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Football
*The Ray/Powers Lake football season has ended. However, the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament will start on Oct. 24. It will be held in Fargo at the Fargodome.
Tioga High School
Volleyball
*The Oct. 20 game against Ray High School has been canceled. The Pirates still have one more game to play this season on Oct. 26 against Williston Trinity Christian.
Football
*The Tioga football season has ended. However, the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament will start on Oct. 24. It will be held in Fargo at the Fargodome.
Trenton High School
Volleyball
Tigers vs. Stanley High School
7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19
@ Trenton High School
*Attendance at this game will only be limited to guests of the players, according to a post from Trenton High School. This is because Williams County will have entered the Orange Risk Level stage regarding COVID-19 cases and concerns. Each Tiger player will be issued four vouchers and only fans with vouchers will be admitted to the game. Face masks will be required.
Football
*The Trenton football season has ended. However, the 2020 NDHSAA 9-man Football State Tournament will start on Oct. 24. It will be held in Fargo at the Fargodome.
Watford City High School
Volleyball
Wolves vs. Minot High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20
@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City
Football
Wolves vs. Beulah High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20
@ Beulah High School
*This is the last game of the season.
Cross County (boys and girls)
*The cross country season has ended for the Wolves, but both teams will make their way to the state tournament on Oct. 24 in Jamestown. Boys race at 3 p.m. and the girls race at 3:45 p.m. at the Parkhurst Recreation Area.
Williston Trinity Christian High School
Volleyball
Crusaders vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19
@ Williston Trinity Christian School
Cross Country (boys and girls)
*The cross country season has ended and the Crusaders will head to Cooperstown for the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Cross Country Meet at the Cooperstown Country Club. The race starts at 3 p.m. for the boys and 3:45 p.m. for the girls.
Williston High School
Volleyball
Coyotes vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20
@ St. Mary’s Central High School
*This is a game that was rescheduled from Oct. 8.
Coyotes vs. Bismarck Legacy High School
7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21
@ Williston High School
*This is a game that was rescheduled from Oct. 2.
Football
Coyotes vs. Minot
7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21
@ Duane Carlson Stadium
*This is the last game of the season for the Coyotes.
Girls Swimming & Diving
Varsity Duals against Minot
5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20
@ MHS Magic City Campus
Cross Country (boys and girls)
*The cross country season has ended for the Coyotes, but both teams will make their way to the state tournament on Oct. 24 in Jamestown. Boys race at 3 p.m. and the girls race at 3:45 p.m. at the Parkhurst Recreation Area.