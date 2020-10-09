Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.

Williston High School game times were taken from the Williston High School game schedules tab under athletics on its website.

All games are for varsity teams.

The list also contains games that were rescheduled from a previous date.

All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Alexander High School

Volleyball

Comets vs. Williston Trinity Christian

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13

@ Alexander High School

Comets vs. Tioga High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15

@ Tioga High School

Comets vs. Trenton High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Alexander High School

Grenora High School

Volleyball

Mondak Thunder vs. Plentywood

8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13

@ Westby, MT

Ray High School

Volleyball

Ray Jays vs. Kenmare High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15

@ Ray High School

Ray Jays vs. Williston Trinity Christian

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Ray High School

Tioga High School

Volleyball

Pirates vs. Powers Lake High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13

@ Tioga High School

Pirates vs. Alexander High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15

@ Tioga High School

Football

Pirates vs. Nedrose High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Nedrose High School

Trenton High School

Volleyball

Tigers vs. Parshall High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15

@ Parshall High School

Tigers vs. Alexander High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Alexander High School

Football

Tigers vs. Surrey High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Surrey High School

Watford City High School

Volleyball

Wolves vs. Jamestown High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City

Wolves vs. Bismarck Legacy

2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17

@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City

Football

Wolves vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Turtle Mountain Community High School

Williston Trinity Christian High School

Volleyball

Crusaders vs. Alexander High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13

@ Alexander High School

Crusaders vs. White Shield High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15

@ White Shield High School

Crusaders vs. Ray High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Ray High School

Williston High School

Volleyball

Coyotes vs. Dickinson High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13

@ Williston High School

Coyotes vs. Dickinson High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15

@ Dickinson High School

Coyotes vs. Jamestown

2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17

@ Williston High School

Football

Coyotes vs. Mandan (Homecoming)

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Legends Field in Williston

Girls Swimming & Diving

Varsity Duals against multiple schools

5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16

@ Mandan Aquatic Center

Swimming Girls Varsity Meet

11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17

@ BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center

