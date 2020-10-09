Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.
Williston High School game times were taken from the Williston High School game schedules tab under athletics on its website.
All games are for varsity teams.
The list also contains games that were rescheduled from a previous date.
All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Alexander High School
Volleyball
Comets vs. Williston Trinity Christian
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13
@ Alexander High School
Comets vs. Tioga High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15
@ Tioga High School
Comets vs. Trenton High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Alexander High School
Grenora High School
Volleyball
Mondak Thunder vs. Plentywood
8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13
@ Westby, MT
Ray High School
Volleyball
Ray Jays vs. Kenmare High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15
@ Ray High School
Ray Jays vs. Williston Trinity Christian
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Ray High School
Tioga High School
Volleyball
Pirates vs. Powers Lake High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13
@ Tioga High School
Pirates vs. Alexander High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15
@ Tioga High School
Football
Pirates vs. Nedrose High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Nedrose High School
Trenton High School
Volleyball
Tigers vs. Parshall High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15
@ Parshall High School
Tigers vs. Alexander High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Alexander High School
Football
Tigers vs. Surrey High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Surrey High School
Watford City High School
Volleyball
Wolves vs. Jamestown High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City
Wolves vs. Bismarck Legacy
2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17
@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City
Football
Wolves vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Turtle Mountain Community High School
Williston Trinity Christian High School
Volleyball
Crusaders vs. Alexander High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13
@ Alexander High School
Crusaders vs. White Shield High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15
@ White Shield High School
Crusaders vs. Ray High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Ray High School
Williston High School
Volleyball
Coyotes vs. Dickinson High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13
@ Williston High School
Coyotes vs. Dickinson High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15
@ Dickinson High School
Coyotes vs. Jamestown
2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17
@ Williston High School
Football
Coyotes vs. Mandan (Homecoming)
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Legends Field in Williston
Girls Swimming & Diving
Varsity Duals against multiple schools
5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16
@ Mandan Aquatic Center
Swimming Girls Varsity Meet
11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17
@ BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center