Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.
Williston High School game times were taken from the Williston High School game schedules tab under athletics on its website.
Football season is over and is in postseason play. Meanwhile, the Class B volleyball season has ended while Watford City and Williston continue to play one more week of games.
All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Alexander High School; Trenton High School; Williston Trinity Christian School
Region 8, District 15 Volleyball Tournament
Alexander, Trenton and Trinity Christian schools are competing to see who will win the District 15 volleyball championship and therefore qualify for the Class B Region 8 Tournament against District 16 schools that will be held on Nov. 10 through Nov. 14.
Four teams will play on Friday, Oct. 30 and whichever two teams win will advance to the championship round at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. The winner of the Nov. 2 game will qualify for regionals.
The two consolation matches are also at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 and whichever teams win those matches will still qualify for regionals.
As of press time on Oct. 30, Trenton and Parshall will compete on Friday to see who advances to the final round and who will play against White Shield in the consolation round.
Trinity Christian and Alexander face off to see who advances to the final round and who goes to the consolation round to compete against New Town.
All games will be played at the school that is the higher seed.
Ray High School, Tioga High School
Region 8, District 16 Volleyball Tournament
Ray and Tioga high schools are competing to see who will win the District 16 volleyball championship and thus qualify for the Class B Region 8 Tournament against District 15 schools that will be held on Nov. 10 through Nov. 14.
Four teams will play on Friday, Oct. 30 and whichever two teams win will advance to the championship round at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. The winner of the Nov. 2 game will qualify for regionals.
There are also two consolation matches set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and whichever two teams win those matches will still qualify for regionals.
As of press time on Friday, Ray and Tioga will face each other to see who advances as will Divide County and Kenmare.
Stanley is already in one of the two consolation matches and will face either Ray or Tioga. Meanwhile, Burke County and Powers Lake will face off on Friday to see who will face either Kenmare or Divide County in the second consolation match.
All games will be played at the school that is the higher seed.
Watford City High School
Volleyball
Wolves vs. Williston High School (according to the WHS website, not NDHSAA website)
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3
@WHS
Williston High School
Volleyball
Coyotes vs. Watford City High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3
@ WHS
Girls Swimming & Diving
Varsity Swim WDA Regionals
1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7
@ Williston Area Recreation Center