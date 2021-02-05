Alexander High School
Boys basketball
Feb 8 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School
Feb. 9 7:30 p.m. vs. Wibaux High School
Feb. 13 1:30 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza
Girls basketball (Trinity Christian-Alexander)
Feb. 11- Feb. 13 District 15 Tournament @ Williston State College
Ray High School
Boys basketball
Feb. 9 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School
Girls basketball
Feb. 8 7:15 p.m. @ South Prairie High School
Feb. 11-Feb. 13 The District 16 Tournament @ Kenmare High School
Tioga High School
Boys basketball
Feb. 9 7 p.m. vs. Ray High School
Girls basketball
Feb. 8 7 p.m. vs. Trenton High School
Feb. 11-Feb. 13 The District 16 Tournament @ Kenmare High School
Trenton High School
Boys basketball
Feb. 8 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School
Girls basketball
Feb. 8 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School
Watford City High School
Boys basketball
Feb. 9 7 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's
Feb. 12 7:30 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School
Girls basketball
Feb. 9 6:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's
Feb. 12 5:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School
Williston High School
Boys Basketball
Feb. 12 7:45 p.m. vs. Mandan High School
Feb. 13 3:15 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's
Girls basketball
Feb. 9 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School
Feb. 12 6 p.m. vs. Mandan High School
Feb. 13 4 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Boys hockey
Feb. 9 7:30 p.m. @ Minot
Feb. 13 7 p.m. @ Dickinson
Girls hockey
Feb. 12 7 p.m. @ West Fargo
Feb. 13 1 p.m. @ Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanley
Boys Swimming and Diving
Feb. 12 5 p.m.-7 p.m. @ Mandan
Williston Trinity Christian School
Girls basketball
