Alexander High School 

Boys basketball

Feb 8 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School

Feb. 9 7:30 p.m. vs. Wibaux High School

Feb. 13 1:30 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza

Girls basketball (Trinity Christian-Alexander)

Feb. 11- Feb. 13 District 15 Tournament @ Williston State College

Ray High School

Boys basketball 

Feb. 9 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School

Girls basketball

Feb. 8 7:15 p.m. @ South Prairie High School

Feb. 11-Feb. 13 The District 16 Tournament @ Kenmare High School

Tioga High School

Boys basketball

Feb. 9 7 p.m. vs. Ray High School

Girls basketball

Feb. 8 7 p.m. vs. Trenton High School

Feb. 11-Feb. 13 The District 16 Tournament @ Kenmare High School

Trenton High School

Boys basketball

Feb. 8 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School

Girls basketball

Feb. 8 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School

Feb. 11- Feb. 13 District 15 Tournament @ Williston State College

Watford City High School

Boys basketball 

Feb. 9 7 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's

Feb. 12 7:30 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School

Girls basketball

Feb. 9 6:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's

Feb. 12 5:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School

Williston High School

Boys Basketball 

Feb. 12 7:45 p.m. vs. Mandan High School

Feb. 13 3:15 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's

Girls basketball

Feb. 9 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School

Feb. 12 6 p.m. vs. Mandan High School

Feb. 13 4 p.m. @ Bismarck High School

Boys hockey

Feb. 9 7:30 p.m. @ Minot

Feb. 13 7 p.m. @ Dickinson

Girls hockey

Feb. 12 7 p.m. @ West Fargo

Feb. 13 1 p.m. @ Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanley

Boys Swimming and Diving

Feb. 12 5 p.m.-7 p.m. @ Mandan

Williston Trinity Christian School

Girls basketball

Feb. 11- Feb. 13 District 15 Tournament @ Williston State College

