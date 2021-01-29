Here’s a look at game times for area schools for the first week of February.

Game times were collected from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.

Williston High School game times were collected from the Williston High School Athletics webpage.

Grenora/Westby co-op game times were collected from the Grenora school webpage and are listed in mountain time.

All game times are still subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions.

Alexander

Boys basketball

Feb. 2 7 p.m. vs. Lewis and Clark/North Shore-Plaza 

Feb. 5 7 p.m. vs. Trenton 

Girls basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander)

Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. vs. New Town (@ Alexander)

Feb. 4 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central

Grenora-Westby

Boys basketball

Feb. 2 7:30 p.m. (MST) @ Plentywood

Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. (MST) @ Brockton

Feb. 6 6:30 p.m. (MST) @ Fairview 

Girls basketball

Feb. 2 6 p.m. (MST) @ Plentywood 

Feb. 5 6 p.m. (MST) @ Brockton

Feb. 6 5 p.m. (MST) @ Fairview

Ray

Boys basketball

Feb. 2 7 p.m. vs. Stanley High School

Girls basketball

Feb. 4 7 p.m. @ Trenton 

Feb. 6 2 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

Tioga

Boys basketball

Feb. 1 7 p.m. @ Divide County

Feb. 5 6:30 p.m. vs. Max High School

Girls basketball

Feb. 1 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

Feb. 2 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake

Feb. 5 7 p.m. @ Garrison 

Trenton

Boys basketball

Feb. 2 7 p.m. @ Killdeer

Feb. 5 7 p.m. @ Alexander

Feb. 6 4 p.m. @ Heart River

Girls basketball

Feb. 2 7 p.m. @ Stanley

Feb. 4 7 p.m. vs. Ray

Feb. 6 3:30 p.m. vs. Heart River 

Watford City

Boys basketball

Feb. 5 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck Legacy

Wrestling

Feb. 5 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's and Bismarck High School

Feb. 6 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Century

Williston

Boys basketball

Feb. 5 7:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's

Feb. 6 4 p.m. vs. Bismarck Legacy

Girls basketball

Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's

Feb. 6 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy

Boys hockey

Feb. 1 5:15 p.m. @ Jamestown (rescheduled from Jan. 23)

Feb. 4 7:15 p.m. @ Bismarck High School (rescheduled from Dec. 5, 2020)

Feb. 5 3:15 p.m. @ Bismarck Century (rescheduled from Jan. 29)

Feb. 6 3:45 p.m. vs. Mandan

Girls hockey

Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck Blizzard

Feb. 6 6 p.m. vs. Mandan

Boys swimming and diving

Feb. 5 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Duals

Feb. 6 10 a.m. @ Bismarck Invite

Wrestling

Feb. 6 1 p.m. @ Bismarck Century (Triangular)

Williston Trinity Christian

Boys basketball

Feb. 1 7:15 p.m. vs. Powers Lake

Feb. 4 7 p.m. vs. New Town

Girls basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander)

Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. vs. New Town (@ Alexander)

Feb. 4 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central

 

Tags

Load comments