Here’s a look at game times for area schools for the first week of February.
Game times were collected from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Williston High School game times were collected from the Williston High School Athletics webpage.
Grenora/Westby co-op game times were collected from the Grenora school webpage and are listed in mountain time.
All game times are still subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions.
Alexander
Boys basketball
Feb. 2 7 p.m. vs. Lewis and Clark/North Shore-Plaza
Feb. 5 7 p.m. vs. Trenton
Girls basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander)
Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. vs. New Town (@ Alexander)
Feb. 4 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central
Grenora-Westby
Boys basketball
Feb. 2 7:30 p.m. (MST) @ Plentywood
Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. (MST) @ Brockton
Feb. 6 6:30 p.m. (MST) @ Fairview
Girls basketball
Feb. 2 6 p.m. (MST) @ Plentywood
Feb. 5 6 p.m. (MST) @ Brockton
Feb. 6 5 p.m. (MST) @ Fairview
Ray
Boys basketball
Feb. 2 7 p.m. vs. Stanley High School
Girls basketball
Feb. 4 7 p.m. @ Trenton
Feb. 6 2 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
Tioga
Boys basketball
Feb. 1 7 p.m. @ Divide County
Feb. 5 6:30 p.m. vs. Max High School
Girls basketball
Feb. 1 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
Feb. 2 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake
Feb. 5 7 p.m. @ Garrison
Trenton
Boys basketball
Feb. 2 7 p.m. @ Killdeer
Feb. 5 7 p.m. @ Alexander
Feb. 6 4 p.m. @ Heart River
Girls basketball
Feb. 2 7 p.m. @ Stanley
Feb. 4 7 p.m. vs. Ray
Feb. 6 3:30 p.m. vs. Heart River
Watford City
Boys basketball
Feb. 5 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck Legacy
Wrestling
Feb. 5 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's and Bismarck High School
Feb. 6 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Century
Williston
Boys basketball
Feb. 5 7:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's
Feb. 6 4 p.m. vs. Bismarck Legacy
Girls basketball
Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's
Feb. 6 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy
Boys hockey
Feb. 1 5:15 p.m. @ Jamestown (rescheduled from Jan. 23)
Feb. 4 7:15 p.m. @ Bismarck High School (rescheduled from Dec. 5, 2020)
Feb. 5 3:15 p.m. @ Bismarck Century (rescheduled from Jan. 29)
Feb. 6 3:45 p.m. vs. Mandan
Girls hockey
Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck Blizzard
Feb. 6 6 p.m. vs. Mandan
Boys swimming and diving
Feb. 5 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Duals
Feb. 6 10 a.m. @ Bismarck Invite
Wrestling
Feb. 6 1 p.m. @ Bismarck Century (Triangular)
Williston Trinity Christian
Boys basketball
Feb. 1 7:15 p.m. vs. Powers Lake
Feb. 4 7 p.m. vs. New Town
Girls basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander)
Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. vs. New Town (@ Alexander)
Feb. 4 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central