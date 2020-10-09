Williston High School (Coyotes) vs. Dickinson
*A referee was injured during the third quarter of the game. The game was delayed for more than 10 minutes.
35-3 Dickinson (final)
Watford City (Wolves) vs. Bismarck St. Mary's
48-8 St. Mary's (final)
Tioga (Pirates) vs. Kenmare
46-12 Kenmare (final)
Ray/Powers Lake (Outlaws) vs. Towner
*The Oct. 9 game between the Outlaws and Towner Titans was canceled as a result of players being in quarantine. This game will not be made up. It is also not clear which team and its players are in quarantine.
Trenton (Tigers) vs. Divide County High School
*The Oct. 9 game between Trenton and Divide County has been canceled due to a high number of COVID-19 cases at Divide County high school.
Grenora/Westby (Mondak Thunder) vs. Broadus
*The score has not been reported yet.