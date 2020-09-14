Here's a look at game scores from area schools from the Sept. 11-Sept. 12 weekend.
- The Ray/Powers Lake High School football team defeated Divide County 26-22 on Friday, Sept. 11. The Outlaws season is now 3-0.
- Williston High School tennis team defeated Bismarck High School 6-3 on Sept. 11.
- The Tioga Pirates lost to the Bishop Ryan Lions 42-8 on Friday, Sept. 11. The Pirates are 0-4 in the season.
- The Trenton Tigers lost to 50-16 against Central McLean Co-op on Sept. 11.
- The Watford City Wolves football team lost to Devil's Lake Firebirds 18-0.
- The Williston High School volleyball team lost to Bismarck Legacy on Sept. 11.
- The Watford City Wolves volleyball team lost to Bismarck Legacy on Saturday, Sept. 12.
- The Alexander Comets football team lost to Midway-Minto 70-0 on Sept. 12.