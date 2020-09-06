Several teams in the area competed over the Sept. 4 weekend and brought home several game highlights.
Grenora High School (Mondak Thunder) defeated Bainville High School in Montana on Sept. 5.
The winning sets were 25-9, 25-11 and 25-2. Olivia McNamara had six kills for the team; Elisabeth Field had 17 assists; Brynn Folvag and Emma Smart each had four digs; and Folvag had 15 service aces.
In total, the team managed 18 kills, 17 assists, 18 digs and 22 aces.
Williston High School girls cross country placed first at the Mandan Kiwanis Invite and the boys cross country team placed second.
Watford City High School girls cross country placed second at the Mandan Kiwanis Invite and the boys cross country placed fourth.
Five teams (Williston, Watford City, Century, Minot and Legacy) competed for the girls race and four teams (Williston, Watford City, Century and Minot) competed in the boys race.
Both varsity teams ran 5,000 meters and the invite was on Sept. 4.
For the girls, Watford City’s Hayley Ogle placed first individually with a time of 18:44.21 and in second was Williston’s Eleni Lovgren with 19:01.54. Jaelyn Ogle from Watford City was third with 19:03.11.
Also placing in the top ten were Williston’s Sierra Watterud, Dru Zander and Ava Marburger. Watterud placed sixth with a time of 20:13.56, and Zander placed seventh with a time of 20:25.93. Marburger was 10th with a time of 20:57.40.
For the boys, Williston’s Gunner Alvarado placed third individually with a time of 16:16.12. Williston’s Flynn Krenz and Ethan Moe placed sixth and seventh with times of 16:41.95 and 16:43.53 respectively.
Two other Williston runners placed in the top ten. James Powers and Camden Jasmin placed ninth and 10th with times of 17:13.04 and 17:29.52 respectively.
Other scores from the weekend include:
- Alexander High School defeated Drayton High School 40-14 on Sept. 5.
- Watford City High School football lost against Hillsboro/Central Valley 39-6 on Sept. 4.
- Tioga High School football lost to Des Lacs-Burlington 52-0 on Sept. 4.