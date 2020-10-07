Several area school volleyball teams competed on Monday and Tuesday, adding new scores to their records.
Watford City lost to the Century Patriots in three sets. Century won 25-13, 25-14 and 25-11. The Lady Wolves also fell to the Mandan Braves in three sets. But the sets were closer. Mandan won 25-15, 25-20 and 25-18.
The Trenton Tigers also maintained their undefeated record after beating Tioga in three sets on Oct. 6. Trenton was also supposed to play Alexander on Oct. 5 but that game was postponed to Oct. 16.
However, Tioga volleyball won its Oct. 1 game against Nedrose High School in three sets. This score was not previously reported on.
The Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team played against Parshall High School on Oct. 6 but scores were not reported yet.
Williston High School was expected to play Minot on Oct. 6 but that game was rescheduled to Oct. 9.