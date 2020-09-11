Alexander High School

What: Comets volleyball vs. Killdeer High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 14

Where: Alexander High School

What: Volleyball vs. Trinity Christian High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 15

Where: Trinity Christian High School

What: Comets football vs. Drake-Anamoose High School

When: 5 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Drake High School

Grenora High School

What: Mondak Thunder volleyball vs. Nashura

When: After the JV game on Sept. 17

Where: Nashura High School

What: Mondak Thunder football vs. Forsyth

When: 7 p.m MST on Sept. 18

Where: Grenora High School

Ray High School

What: Ray volleyball vs. Lewis & Clark High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 14

Where: Ray High School

What: Volleyball vs. Des Lacs-Burlington High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 15

Where: Des Lacs-Burlington High School

What: Volleyball vs. Powers Lake High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Ray High School

What: Outlaws football vs. Lewis & Clark High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Ray High School

Tioga High School

What: Pirates volleyball vs. Divide County High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 15

Where: Tioga High School

What: Volleyball vs. Garrison High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 19

Where: Garrison High School

What: Pirates football vs. South Prairie High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Tioga High School

Trenton High School

What: Tigers football vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: MLS High School

What: Tigers volleyball vs. White Shield High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 15

Where: White Shield High School

What: Tigers volleyball vs. Williston Trinity Christian High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 17

Where: Williston Trinity Christian High School

Watford City High School

What: Wolves volleyball vs. Williston High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 15

Where: Rough Rider Center in Watford City

What: Wolves boys cross country meet

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Dickinson Heart River in Dickinson

What: Wolves football vs. Central Cass High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Central Cass High School

What: Volleyball vs. Minot High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Minot High School

What: Volleyball vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School

When: 2 p.m. on Sept. 19

Where: Turtle Mountain Comm High School

Williston High School

What: Coyotes volleyball vs. Watford City

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 15

Where: Rough Rider Center in Watford City

What: Coyotes boys soccer vs. Dickinson

When: 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15

Where: Williston High School (Legends Field)

What: Volleyball vs. Bismarck Century High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 17

Where: Williston High School

What: Boys soccer vs. Bismarck Century

When: 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17

Where: Sanford Sports Complex in Bismarck

What: Coyotes boy cross country meet

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Dickinson Heart River

What: Coyotes girls golf invite

When: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Vardon Country Club in Minot

What: Coyotes boys tennis vs. Mandan High School

When: 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Davidson Tennis Courts in Williston

What: Coyotes girls swimming and diving vs. Jamestown (Duel)

When: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Jamestown High School

What: Coyotes football vs. Bismarck Century High School

When: 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18

Where: Bismarck Community Bowl

What: Girls swimming and diving vs Jamestown (invite)

When: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sept. 19

Where: Jamestown High School

What: Coyotes girls golf home invite

When: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sept. 19

Where: The Links of North Dakota in Ray

What: Boys tennis vs. Legacy

When: 1-7 p.m. on Sept. 19

Where: Davidson Tennis Courts in Williston

What: Boys soccer vs. Jamestown

When: 2 p.m. on Sept. 19

Where: Williston High School (Legends Field)

Williston Trinity Christian High School

What: Crusaders cross country meet (Northwest Conference)

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Prairie Rose Golf Course

What: Crusaders volleyball vs. Alexander High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 15

Where: Williston Trinity Christian High School

What: Volleyball vs. Trenton High School

When: 7 p.m. on Sept. 17

Where: Williston Trinity Christian High School

Tags

Load comments