Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.
All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Alexander High School
Volleyball
Comets vs. Parshall High School
7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28
@ Parshall High School
Comets vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29
@ Burke Central High School
Comets vs. Kenmare High School
7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3
@ Kenmare High School
Grenora High School
Volleyball
Mondak Thunder vs. Froid
After the JV game (5:30 MST) on Tuesday, Sept. 29
@ Froid High School
Mondak Thunder vs. Fairview High School
After the JV game (5:30 MST) on Thursday, Oct. 1
@ Fairview High School
Mondak Thunder vs. Nashua
3:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, Oct. 3
@ Westby, MT
Football
Mondak Thunder vs. Fairview High School
7 p.m. (MST) on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Fairview High School
Ray High School
Volleyball
Ray Jays vs. Trenton High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29
@ Ray High School
Ray Jays vs. Stanley High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1
@ Stanley High School
Ray Jays vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3
@ Ray High School
Football
Outlaws vs. Central McLean High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Powers Lake High School
Tioga High School
Volleyball
Pirates vs. Powers Lake High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29
@ Powers Lake High School
Pirates vs. Nedrose High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1
@ Tioga High School
Football
Pirates vs. Velva High School
5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Tioga High School
Trenton High School
Volleyball
Tigers vs. Ray High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29
@ Ray High School
Tigers vs. Williston Trinity Christian
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1
@ Trenton High School
Football
Tigers vs. Lewis & Clark High School
6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Trenton High School
Watford City High School
Volleyball
Wolves vs. Dickinson
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1
@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City
Wolves vs. Mandan
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Mandan High School
Football
Wolves vs. Hazen High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Hazen High School
Cross Country (girls and boys)
Souris Valley Invite
11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3
@ Minot Souris Valley
Williston Trinity Christian High School
Volleyball
Crusaders vs. Trenton High School
7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1
@ Trenton High School
Crusaders vs. Mandaree High School
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Mandaree High School
Cross Country (boys and girls)
Harvey/WC Invite
3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29
@ Harvey Golf Club
Rugby Booster Club Invite
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3
@ Rugby Golf Club
Williston High School
Girls Golf
2020 NDHSAA Class A Girls Golf West Region Tournament
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28
@ Minot Souris Valley Golf Course
Volleyball
Coyotes vs. Bismarck High School
7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29
@ Bismarck High School
Coyotes vs. Bismarck Legacy
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Williston High School
Coyotes vs. Bismarck Century
1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3
@ Williston High School
Football
Coyotes vs. Bismarck Century
7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2
@ Bismarck Century
Cross Country (girls and boys)
Souris Valley Invite
11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3
@ Minot Souris Valley
Boys Tennis
2020 NDHSAA West Region Boys Tennis Tournament
10 a.m. on Oct. 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 3
@ Cameron Indoor Tennis Center