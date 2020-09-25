Game times and locations were taken from the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.

All game times are subject to change as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Alexander High School

Volleyball

Comets vs. Parshall High School

7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28

@ Parshall High School

Comets vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29

@ Burke Central High School

Comets vs. Kenmare High School

7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3

@ Kenmare High School

Grenora High School

Volleyball

Mondak Thunder vs. Froid

After the JV game (5:30 MST) on Tuesday, Sept. 29

@ Froid High School

Mondak Thunder vs. Fairview High School

After the JV game (5:30 MST) on Thursday, Oct. 1

@ Fairview High School

Mondak Thunder vs. Nashua

3:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, Oct. 3

@ Westby, MT

Football

Mondak Thunder vs. Fairview High School

7 p.m. (MST) on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Fairview High School

Ray High School

Volleyball

Ray Jays vs. Trenton High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29

@ Ray High School

Ray Jays vs. Stanley High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1

@ Stanley High School

Ray Jays vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School

4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3

@ Ray High School

Football

Outlaws vs. Central McLean High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Powers Lake High School

Tioga High School

Volleyball

Pirates vs. Powers Lake High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29

@ Powers Lake High School

Pirates vs. Nedrose High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1

@ Tioga High School

Football

Pirates vs. Velva High School

5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Tioga High School

Trenton High School

Volleyball

Tigers vs. Ray High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29

@ Ray High School

Tigers vs. Williston Trinity Christian

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1

@ Trenton High School

Football

Tigers vs. Lewis & Clark High School

6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Trenton High School

Watford City High School

Volleyball

Wolves vs. Dickinson

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1

@ Rough Rider Center in Watford City

Wolves vs. Mandan

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Mandan High School

Football

Wolves vs. Hazen High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Hazen High School

Cross Country (girls and boys)

Souris Valley Invite

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3

@ Minot Souris Valley

Williston Trinity Christian High School

Volleyball

Crusaders vs. Trenton High School

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1

@ Trenton High School

Crusaders vs. Mandaree High School

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Mandaree High School

Cross Country (boys and girls)

Harvey/WC Invite

3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29

@ Harvey Golf Club

Rugby Booster Club Invite

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3

@ Rugby Golf Club

Williston High School

Girls Golf

2020 NDHSAA Class A Girls Golf West Region Tournament

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28

@ Minot Souris Valley Golf Course

Volleyball

Coyotes vs. Bismarck High School

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29

@ Bismarck High School

Coyotes vs. Bismarck Legacy

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Williston High School

Coyotes vs. Bismarck Century

1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3

@ Williston High School

Football

Coyotes vs. Bismarck Century

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2

@ Bismarck Century

Cross Country (girls and boys)

Souris Valley Invite

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3

@ Minot Souris Valley

Boys Tennis

2020 NDHSAA West Region Boys Tennis Tournament

10 a.m. on Oct. 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 3

@ Cameron Indoor Tennis Center

