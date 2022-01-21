SCHOOL LOGOS

Eight school logos representing Alexander, Grenora-Westby, Ray, Tioga, Trenton, Watford City, Williston and Williston Trinity Christian schools. 

January is nearly over.

However, winter sports are still in full swing and there’s still time to go out and support local teams.

Here’s a look at area game times for the final full-week of January. Times were found on the NDHSAA website and on the WDA website.

Alexander

Boys Basketball

7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 vs. Williston Trinity Christian

7 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. Mandaree High School

7 p.m. on Jan. 27 vs. Parshall High School

7 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Wibaux County High School

Girls Basketball (Co-op with Williston Trinity Christian)

6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 vs. Powers Lake High School (game will be at Alexander)

6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 @ Parshall High School

6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Wibaux County High School

Grenora

Boys Basketball

7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Scobey (Game will be in Westby)

5:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Culbertson

Girls Basketball

6 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Scobey (Game will be in Westby)

4 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Culbertson

Wrestling

Jan. 29 @ the Larimore Tournament

Ray

Boys Basketball

7 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Tioga High School

Girls Basketball

6 p.m. on Jan. 24 vs. Divide County High School

7:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 @ Kenmare High School

6 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Tioga High School

7:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Mandaree High School (game is @ Lewis and Clark)

Tioga

Boys Basketball

7 p.m. on Jan. 27 @ Bowbells/Burke Central

7 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Ray High School

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. on Jan. 24 @ Kenmare High School

6 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Ray High School

2:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 vs. Our Redeemer’s High School

Trenton

Boys Basketball

7 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. New Town High School

7 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Beach High School

5:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Lewis and Clark High School

Girls Basketball

6 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. New Town High School

7 p.m. on Jan. 27 @ Beach High School

4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Lewis and Clark High School

Watford City

Boys Basketball

7:45 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School

7:45 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Bismarck Century High School

3:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Bismarck High School

Girls Basketball

6 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School

6 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Bismarck Century High School

2 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Bismarck High School

Wrestling

Watford City will be competing in a Jan. 29 triangular at Sidney High School.

Williston

Boys Basketball

7:45 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Bismarck High School

2:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Bismarck Century High School

Boys Hockey

7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. Hazen-Beulah (@ the Agri)

7:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Bismarck Century (@ the VFW Sports Arena)

3:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ May-Port Area (@ the Kim Braaten Memorial Arena)

Girls Hockey

5 p.m. on Jan. 25 @ Devils Lake (@ the Burdick Arena)

7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Fargo Davies (@ the Agri)

1 p.m. on Jan. 29 vs. Jamestown (@ the Agri)

Boys Swimming and Diving (WDA website)

Jan. 28-29 Meet in West Fargo starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday

Wrestling (WDA website)

Williston is hosting duals starting at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28. They are hosting Bismarck High and Bismarck St. Mary’s.

Williston will be in Dickinson for another set of duals starting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. They’ll be competing against Dickinson and Glendive.

Williston Trinity Christian

Boys Basketball

7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 @ Alexander High School

7:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 vs. Divide County High School

Girls Basketball (Co-op with Alexander)

6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 vs. Powers Lake High School (game will be at Alexander)

6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 @ Parshall High School

6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Wibaux County High School

