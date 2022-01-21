January is nearly over.
However, winter sports are still in full swing and there’s still time to go out and support local teams.
Here’s a look at area game times for the final full-week of January. Times were found on the NDHSAA website and on the WDA website.
Alexander
Boys Basketball
7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 vs. Williston Trinity Christian
7 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. Mandaree High School
7 p.m. on Jan. 27 vs. Parshall High School
7 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Wibaux County High School
Girls Basketball (Co-op with Williston Trinity Christian)
6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 vs. Powers Lake High School (game will be at Alexander)
6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 @ Parshall High School
6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Wibaux County High School
Grenora
Boys Basketball
7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Scobey (Game will be in Westby)
5:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Culbertson
Girls Basketball
6 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Scobey (Game will be in Westby)
4 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Culbertson
Wrestling
Jan. 29 @ the Larimore Tournament
Ray
Boys Basketball
7 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Tioga High School
Girls Basketball
6 p.m. on Jan. 24 vs. Divide County High School
7:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 @ Kenmare High School
6 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Tioga High School
7:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Mandaree High School (game is @ Lewis and Clark)
Tioga
Boys Basketball
7 p.m. on Jan. 27 @ Bowbells/Burke Central
7 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Ray High School
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. on Jan. 24 @ Kenmare High School
6 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Ray High School
2:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 vs. Our Redeemer’s High School
Trenton
Boys Basketball
7 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. New Town High School
7 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Beach High School
5:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Lewis and Clark High School
Girls Basketball
6 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. New Town High School
7 p.m. on Jan. 27 @ Beach High School
4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Lewis and Clark High School
Watford City
Boys Basketball
7:45 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School
7:45 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Bismarck Century High School
3:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Bismarck High School
Girls Basketball
6 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School
6 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Bismarck Century High School
2 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Bismarck High School
Wrestling
Watford City will be competing in a Jan. 29 triangular at Sidney High School.
Williston
Boys Basketball
7:45 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Bismarck High School
2:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Bismarck Century High School
Boys Hockey
7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 vs. Hazen-Beulah (@ the Agri)
7:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 @ Bismarck Century (@ the VFW Sports Arena)
3:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ May-Port Area (@ the Kim Braaten Memorial Arena)
Girls Hockey
5 p.m. on Jan. 25 @ Devils Lake (@ the Burdick Arena)
7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 vs. Fargo Davies (@ the Agri)
1 p.m. on Jan. 29 vs. Jamestown (@ the Agri)
Boys Swimming and Diving (WDA website)
Jan. 28-29 Meet in West Fargo starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday
Wrestling (WDA website)
Williston is hosting duals starting at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28. They are hosting Bismarck High and Bismarck St. Mary’s.
Williston will be in Dickinson for another set of duals starting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. They’ll be competing against Dickinson and Glendive.
Williston Trinity Christian
Boys Basketball
7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 @ Alexander High School
7:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 vs. Divide County High School
Girls Basketball (Co-op with Alexander)
6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 vs. Powers Lake High School (game will be at Alexander)
6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 @ Parshall High School
6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 @ Wibaux County High School