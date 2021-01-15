Area schools have entered the middle of their winter sports seasons and below is a list of game times between Jan. 18 and Jan. 23.
Most game schedules were found on the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Schedules for Williston High School and Grenora High School were found on the respected high school website.
All game times are still subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions.
Alexander
Boys Basketball
Jan. 19 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian
Jan. 22 7 p.m. @ Stanley High School
Girls Basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander Comet Crusaders)
Jan. 18 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake
Grenora-Westby
Boys Basketball
Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Fairview (@ Grenora)
Jan. 22 7:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Plentywood (@ Westby)
Jan. 23 6:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Savage (@ Grenora)
Girls Basketball
Jan. 19 6 p.m. (MST) vs. Fairview (@ Grenora)
Jan. 22 7 p.m. (MST) vs. Plentywood (@ Westby)
Jan. 23 5 p.m. (MST) vs. Savage (@ Grenora)
Ray
Boys Basketball
Jan. 19 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 22 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School
Jan. 23 7 p.m. @ Trenton High School
Girls Basketball
Jan. 19 6 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 21 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan. 22 6 p.m. vs. Parshall High School
Wrestling (Williams Co. Firestorm w/ Tioga)
Jan. 23 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. @ The Region 3 Dual Tournament at Bishop Ryan High School
Tioga
Boys Basketball
Jan. 18 7:15 p.m. @ Kenmare High School
Jan. 19 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School
Jan. 22 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Girls Basketball
Jan. 22 6 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Wrestling (Williams Co. Firestorm w/ Tioga)
Jan. 23 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. @ The Region 3 Dual Tournament at Bishop Ryan High School
Trenton
Boys Basketball
Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 22 8 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza
Jan. 23 7 p.m. vs. Ray High School
Girls Basketball
Jan. 19 7 p.m. @ Parshall High School
Jan. 21 7:15 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza
Watford City
Boys Basketball
Jan. 19 7:45 p.m. @ Williston High School
Jan. 21 5:45 p.m. vs. Dickinson
Girls Basketball
Jan 19 7:30 p.m. vs. Williston High School
Wrestling
Jan. 21 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School
Williston
Boys Basketball
Jan. 19 7:45 p.m. vs. Watford City
Jan. 21 7:45 p.m. vs. Minot
Jan. 22 7:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School
Girls Basketball
Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. @ Watford City
Boys Hockey
Jan. 18 3:30 p.m. vs. Bottineau
Jan. 23 3:30 p.m. @ Jamestown
Girls Hockey
Jan. 22 7:30 p.m. vs. GFC/GFRR Knight Riders
Jan. 23 1 p.m. vs. Devils Lake Firebirds
Boys Swimming & Diving
Jan. 23 11 a.m. @ Minot Invitational
Wrestling
Jan. 19 4:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy High School
Jan. 23 1 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School
Williston Trinity Christian
Boys Basketball
Jan. 19 7 p.m. @ Alexander High School
Jan. 22 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central
