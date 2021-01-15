Alexander Public Schools Logo

Area schools have entered the middle of their winter sports seasons and below is a list of game times between Jan. 18 and Jan. 23. 

Most game schedules were found on the North Dakota High School Activities Association website. 

Schedules for Williston High School and Grenora High School were found on the respected high school website. 

All game times are still subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions. 

Alexander

Boys Basketball

Jan. 19 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian

Jan. 22 7 p.m. @ Stanley High School

Girls Basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander Comet Crusaders)

Jan. 18 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake

Grenora-Westby

Boys Basketball

Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Fairview (@ Grenora)

Jan. 22 7:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Plentywood (@ Westby)

Jan. 23 6:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Savage (@ Grenora)

Girls Basketball

Jan. 19 6 p.m. (MST) vs. Fairview (@ Grenora)

Jan. 22 7 p.m. (MST) vs. Plentywood (@ Westby)

Jan. 23 5 p.m. (MST) vs. Savage (@ Grenora)

Ray

Boys Basketball

Jan. 19 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 22 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School

Jan. 23 7 p.m. @ Trenton High School

Girls Basketball

Jan. 19 6 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 21 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

Jan. 22 6 p.m. vs. Parshall High School

Wrestling (Williams Co. Firestorm w/ Tioga)

Jan. 23 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. @ The Region 3 Dual Tournament at Bishop Ryan High School

Tioga

Boys Basketball

Jan. 18 7:15 p.m. @ Kenmare High School

Jan. 19 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School

Jan. 22 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Girls Basketball

Jan. 22 6 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Wrestling (Williams Co. Firestorm w/ Tioga)

Jan. 23 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. @ The Region 3 Dual Tournament at Bishop Ryan High School

Trenton

Boys Basketball

Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 22 8 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza

Jan. 23 7 p.m. vs. Ray High School

Girls Basketball

Jan. 19 7 p.m. @ Parshall High School

Jan. 21 7:15 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza

Watford City

Boys Basketball

Jan. 19 7:45 p.m. @ Williston High School

Jan. 21 5:45 p.m. vs. Dickinson

Girls Basketball

Jan 19 7:30 p.m. vs. Williston High School

Wrestling

Jan. 21 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School

Williston

Boys Basketball

Jan. 19 7:45 p.m. vs. Watford City

Jan. 21 7:45 p.m. vs. Minot

Jan. 22 7:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School

Girls Basketball

Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. @ Watford City

Boys Hockey

Jan. 18 3:30 p.m. vs. Bottineau

Jan. 23 3:30 p.m. @ Jamestown

Girls Hockey

Jan. 22 7:30 p.m. vs. GFC/GFRR Knight Riders

Jan. 23 1 p.m. vs. Devils Lake Firebirds

Boys Swimming & Diving

Jan. 23 11 a.m. @ Minot Invitational

Wrestling

Jan. 19 4:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy High School

Jan. 23 1 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School

Williston Trinity Christian

Boys Basketball

Jan. 19 7 p.m. @ Alexander High School

Jan. 22 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central

 Girls Basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander Comet Crusaders)

Jan. 18 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake

