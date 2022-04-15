The Williston High School boys track and field program is still looking for sponsors for this year’s Knutson Invitational track meet.
The invite will be on May 6 and will be held at the Williston High School track and field.
This occasion will mark the first time since the start of the pandemic that Williston High hosts an outdoor track meet at the school.
Several area businesses and individuals have already committed to sponsoring events.
However, the program is still looking for sponsors for the javelin, triple jump and 1600m relay.
Here’s who sponsored events so far as of April 12:
Empire Oil Company is sponsoring pole vault.
Elite Health and Fitness is sponsoring long jump.
Tom Falck and Beth Carl are sponsoring shot put and the 800m run.
Thrivent Financial is sponsoring discus.
Brad Krenz is sponsoring the 3200m run.
Meg-A-Latte is sponsoring the 200m dash.
BSN Sports is sponsoring the 110/100m Hurdles.
Interstate Engineering is sponsoring the 400m relay.
Pat and Tara Irgens are sponsoring the 400m dash.
Gemini Resources Group is sponsoring the 1600m run.
Jerry and Cheryl Fleck are sponsoring the 800m relay.
Pro IT is sponsoring the 100m dash.
BSN Sports and Scott Woodmansee are sponsoring the 300m hurdles.
Diamond Resources are sponsoring the 3200m relay.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a track meet event can email Alex Gilbertson, the head coach for boys track and field, at alex.gilbertson@willistonschools.org or contact him at the school at 701-572-0967.
Sponsors will be announced at the track meet when the event is upcoming and happening.
The donation is $250 per event.
Checks can be made to Williston High School Athletics, with “Boys Track” in the memo.