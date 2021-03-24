WDA baseball and softball is just around the corner and Williston and Watford City high schools already have a few games slated for April.
Practice officially kicked off on Monday, March 22 for area baseball and softball teams.
Baseball and softball players have been waiting a very, very long time to return to the field representing their school — more than a year — and they'll get that opportunity the second week of April.
Coyotes baseball will play at Minot at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, according to the WDA website.
Then, they host Legacy for their home opener at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Watford City baseball will have their season and home opener on April 6 when they take on Dickinson at 4:30 p.m. Then, the Wolves will head to St. Mary's for an April 8 matchup that starts at 4:30 p.m.
For softball, the Lady Coyotes and Lady Wolves face off in Watford City for their season opener on Tuesday, April 6.
The start time for that game is still to be determined, according to the WDA. Williston will be on the road again on Friday, April 9 and will play Jamestown at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Wolves will host another home game, this time against Turtle Mountain Community High School starting at 4:30 p.m. on April 9.
Full schedules have not been published yet, but are expected to be within the next week or so.