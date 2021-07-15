The Dakota Junior Golf Association is hosting a youth tournament starting at 9 a.m. on July 21 at the Links of North Dakota golf course.
It’s part of the association’s Applebees Cup Tour Championships, and registration is still open until the night of Sunday, July 18.
Kids from as young as seven to as old as 18 can register to compete in the tournament.
Additionally, kids who play golf at any level, or who haven’t played at all can compete.
However, this is the final opportunity for competitors who have been active in the tour to qualify for the final championship, which is July 26 through July 27.
Tony Carmichael, who is the head coach for boys and girls golf at Williston High School, is helping with the tournament and said the tournament is also something for anyone who wants to experience competitive golf.
He said there is going to be two different types of events—a 9-hole competition for those who are still learning how to play golf and a 18-hole competition for those kids who are a little more advanced.
People from around the state will be competing in the tournament, he said, with particularly larger contingents out of places like Minot and Bismarck.
And he said some familiar names in Coyote golf will be competing as well such as Kaleigh and Carrie Carmichael, Evan Fisher (who was a seventh playing at the varsity level this last season) and Aiden and Karrin Rustand.
Overall, Carmichael said he is confident the tournament will be a good one, however he said he’s still hoping for more kids to sign up.
“It’s just a day for (kids) to enjoy themselves,” he said.
To register, parents can call Carmichael at 701-609-0283.
Kids need to be registered by Sunday night and the cost to compete is $20 for kids nine and under or $30 for kids 18 and under according to the Dakota Junior Golf Association website.