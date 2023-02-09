The Williston Sea Lions added another swimmer to the national team roster that will compete in St. Petersburg, Florida. Last weekend, Braelynn Tofte qualified in the Mixed 50 Yard Breast and the Mixed 50 Yard Fly during the Sea Lions invitational meet.
"It was surprising," Tofte said. "it was two weeks before the meet that I did qualify in. [Head coach Cameron Elmer] said that I was only a half second off and I should really try for it. The second one I didn't even know I was close to it, and I ended up qualifying for it."
Tofte's hard work and training over the season led to her getting closer and closer to the time requirement, and Tofte said that figuring out the proper technique put her over the hump.
"I think that technique is the big one; I always had the physical strength to do it. Once I figured out how to do the stroke completely, and pretty much down to a 'T', it really helped me get to that last second," she said.
Coach Elmer is excited to have a strong team to represent Williston in Florida.
"It's pretty awesome that we are able to have our first national team this year," he said. "We had one swimmer go [before] and it was really cool... but a national team that is going to a meet now is pretty awesome."
With one week left to qualify, there is still a chance more swimmers from the club will qualify.
"We have other kids that are a half second away from qualifying, and they have one more shot this weekend," Elmer said.
"Really go for it," Tofte said. "There are so many kids that try so hard here to get these times, and they will all get there eventually."