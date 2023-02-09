Braelynn Tofte Sea Lions
Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Williston Sea Lions added another swimmer to the national team roster that will compete in St. Petersburg, Florida. Last weekend, Braelynn Tofte qualified in the Mixed 50 Yard Breast and the Mixed 50 Yard Fly during the Sea Lions invitational meet. 

"It was surprising," Tofte said. "it was two weeks before the meet that I did qualify in. [Head coach Cameron Elmer] said that I was only a half second off and I should really try for it. The second one I didn't even know I was close to it, and I ended up qualifying for it." 



