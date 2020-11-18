Williston High School’s football team is well represented in the recently-announced Western Dakota Association’s All-WDA awards list.
The list is composed of the top players at each offensive position, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line and tight end, as well as the top players at each defensive position, defensive line, linebacker and defensive back.
On the offensive side, Williston had two players named to the All-WDA team: Senior running back JJ Williams and senior offensive lineman Kole Mack.
Williams was a workhorse for the Coyotes’ offense this season and led the team in rushing yards. He got a lot of handoffs each game and was able to get quite a bit of yards going against some tough defenses. Even with such a big workload, he always played hard and well.
Mack was a huge help on offense for Williams and quarterback Kadin Finders. Mack did a good job of blocking and helping give Williams places to run, as well as giving the young quarterback Finders time to find receivers.
On the defensive All-WDA team, senior defensive lineman Brandon Harden was the only Williston player to be given the honors.
Williston had a good defense this season with a lot of talent, and the defensive line was a big part of that. Harden was a leader on the line, making plays at the line and stopping opposing plays from getting anywhere.
Two more players made the All-WDA Honorable mention list, and those players were senior Edens Dumerville and junior Sawyer Hanson.
Dumerville was another player on the defensive line for Williston that made some great tackles and plays. He was consistently breaking through the offensive line and making stops in the opposing backfield.
Hanson was a good offensive player for the Coyotes, being able to run the ball and catch some passes. Since he is just a junior, he has the chance to return next year as a good utility man on the Coyotes’ offense.