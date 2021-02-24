As quickly as the state tournament appearance came, so did it go away for the Williston High School boys hockey team.
The Coyotes, along with the rest of the Western Dakota Association teams that made it to the state tournament, all got a rude awakening on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in the first round of the tournament.
All four WDA teams lost, meaning their seasons are done, and the only contenders left are Eastern Dakota Conference teams.
Williston (No. 3 W) was shut out 8-0 by Grand Forks Red River (No. 2 E), and Minot (No. 2 W) was also shut out, 3-0. Bottineau-Rugby (No. 4 W) managed to score one goal in an 8-1 loss, and Bismarck Century (No. 1 W) came the closest to advancing but fell 5-4.
The Coyotes already had the task of beating a higher-seeded opponent, but that opponent, Grand Forks Red River, happens to be the defending state champion from last season.
Williston found itself down to Grand Forks Red River’s attack early, as the first goal scored by the defending champs came just under four-and-a-half minutes into the game.
The first period overall was enough to bury Williston, as Grand Forks Red River scored five goals in the opening period.
Coupled with the scoring was a flurry of 23 shots on goal in the period, and things didn’t get much better as the game went on.
In the second period, Grand Forks Red River recorded 21 shots on goal to go with two goals, and only in the third period did they slow down, scoring just once and recording nine shots on goal.
Williston only registered 11 shots on goal in the game, with the most (five) coming in the third period.
Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe put on a valiant effort in net, recording 45 saves against the high-powered attack.
Six of the Grand Forks Red River goals came at even strength, and one goal each came from a power play and when they were short-handed.
While Williston’s season came to an end with the loss, the Coyotes have a lot of good to look back on.
As the No. 5 seed in the Western Regional tournament, they were able to win a couple games (including against higher-seeded Bismarck High) and get to state. The state appearance was also the first for Williston in a decade.
With all four teams from the WDA out, it means once again a team from the EDC will be crowned the champion.
The last time a WDA team won the state title was in 2015, when Minot defeated Grand Forks Central.
Grand Forks, no matter which school, is definitely no stranger to being on this stage.
Out of all the state championships played in North Dakota High School Activities Association history (since 1967), a Grand Forks team has won 39 out of 54 state titles (72.2 percent), and a Grand Forks team has won the last five in a row.