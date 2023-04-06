Terrille Jacobson AD of the Year

Jacobson accepts her award as Region 8 Athletic Director of the Year at the NDIAAA Hall of Fame Banquet in Fargo on Sunday. 

 North Dakota High School Activities Association

Terrille Jacobson, athletic director for Alexander High School, was named North Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Region 8 Athletic Director of the Year on Sunday at the NDIAAA Awards and Hall of Fame Banquet in Fargo.

Jacobson, who also coaches volleyball and teaches fourth grade for the Comets, is originally from Froid, Montana. She attended University of North Dakota-Williston, where she played basketball and volleyball for the Tetons. After competing for the Tetons, Jacobson attended Dickinson State, where she completed her teaching degree. 



