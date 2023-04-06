Terrille Jacobson, athletic director for Alexander High School, was named North Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Region 8 Athletic Director of the Year on Sunday at the NDIAAA Awards and Hall of Fame Banquet in Fargo.
Jacobson, who also coaches volleyball and teaches fourth grade for the Comets, is originally from Froid, Montana. She attended University of North Dakota-Williston, where she played basketball and volleyball for the Tetons. After competing for the Tetons, Jacobson attended Dickinson State, where she completed her teaching degree.
"I married into the Alexander community and then student-taught here," Jacobson said. "I taught here for my first 11 years, where I also had the opportunity to coach both girls basketball and volleyball at both assistant and head levels.
"After that, due to low numbers in athletics and school enrollment, AHS girls athletes entered into a co-op for volleyball and girls basketball with Watford City High School. I took a teaching job in WC and was the assistant volleyball coach there. I remained there for 13 years but then decided to come back home to teach in Alexander in 2018."
Since returning five years ago, Jacobson added athletic director to her many roles within Alexander Public Schools.
Growing up playing and being around sports, Jacobson has always had a passion for sports, a passion she found by watching her dad as athletic director for Froid High School.
"I have always been involved with sports and athletics," she said. "I played several sports and participated in many activities growing up. My parents both taught in Froid, Montana. My dad was the athletic director/coach at FHS for many, many years. He took great pride in that job and had the respect of several coaches and fellow administrators throughout his career. I am very fortunate to have had him as a role model.
"My husband, Todd, works at APS, and our children, Trey and Tarynn, along with Tarynn’s husband, Brody, are also now living in Alexander. They, too, are very involved in our school programs, so it makes it very easy to love what I do."
The passion runs deeper than just family. In sports, what you compete in is just a game. But the lessons each kid learns come from putting in hard work, winning or losing, and overcoming obstacles. These lessons are valuable to each athlete when their playing careers are done.
"I am a firm believer that being in sports is so much more valuable than just playing a game," Jabobson said. "Lessons learned and experiences gained are something only sports can teach. The impact high school athletics can have to teach life lessons is incomparable to anything else. Student athletes have the opportunity to learn values of hard work, leadership, achieving a good mindset, valuing others and overcoming adversity … just to name a few."
Being recognized for your passion and everyday hard work is extremely rewarding, Jacobson said, but she views this award more for the community and school she represents.
"Being nominated by your peers and being recognized for this award is very rewarding," she said. "I view this as an award for our entire school and community. I am very fortunate to have numerous supports in place to do this job, and I am extremely appreciative of all of our students, staff and community for their participation, time, patience, flexibility and support."