Alexander High School Volleyball has come to the season red hot as they defeated White Shield 3-0 on Thursday night to start the season 2-0.

The Comets season started this week when Alexander traveled to Parshall High School. The Comets showed great resilience as they fought their way to a hard earned 3-2 five set victory on Tuesday night. 



