Alexander High School Volleyball has come to the season red hot as they defeated White Shield 3-0 on Thursday night to start the season 2-0.
The Comets season started this week when Alexander traveled to Parshall High School. The Comets showed great resilience as they fought their way to a hard earned 3-2 five set victory on Tuesday night.
The Comets are coached again this year by Alexander Volleyball Head Coach Terrille Jacobson. Jacobson and the program are boasting a big squad throughout all grade levels this year with 29 athletes from grades 7-12.
"These girls are young and hungry to improve as well as prove themselves as athletes. We have 29 girls out 7-12 so our gym is full and we are excited," Jacobson said.
After the loss of two seniors last year, this year Alexander will have a number of athletes ready to step up this year including the two returning seniors on the team, Jaelyn Modine and Myria Nolan.
"This year we return senior setter Jaelyn Modine, who we will look to for leadership both on and off the court since she has had an important role on our team for the past 3 years," Jacobson said. "Our other senior, Myria Nolan, was on varsity and was able to get a few touches as a Middle Hitter last season."
The Comets will also be looking to the returning starters from last year as well. They will add much needed experience throughout the season as it progresses. Jacobson will also utilize young talent the Comets have throughout the pipeline. Alexander is loaded with talent throughout their different teams who are playing for varsity playing time.
"Our other returning starters, who we will be dependent on, are sophomore Middle Hitter Lainey Powell, junior Outside Hitter Mackenzie Suko, and freshman Right Side hitter Ellie Shape," Jacobson said. "We also utilized a 7th grader last year, Trinity Hernandez, as a Libero come postseason and we are sure she will fill a spot in our lineup this season as well. We are fortunate to have 10 other athletes (9-12) who will be vying for varsity positions as the year goes on."
The Comets will be striving to build team chemistry throughout the season and end the season at the top of the region.
"Team chemistry is key, and our goals are to be towards the top, if not the top of our district standings going into postseason play come the end of October," Jacobson said. "We again want to achieve a place in the regional tourney and from then on, we will take one game at a time. We know that it will take hard work and we are working every day to accept the challenge that is placed before us. Our Comet girls are working successfully as a team and are hungry to prove themselves."
Alexander will be back in action after the Labor Day weekend and play Ray at home on September 5.