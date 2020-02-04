They came, they saw, and they conquered.
That is exactly what the Alexander robotics team did during their trip to the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) State Championship in Bismarck on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The team, known as First Tech Challenge Team #9963, won three awards, including the Promote Award, the Alliance Award and the coveted Inspire Award, which happens to be the event's highest honor. This marks the first time in school history that Alexander has won the Inspire Award at the state championship.
According to Alexander robotics head coach Cathy White, her team was overwhelmed with excitement once they received word of their first place finish.
"It was a very exciting moment for us, we were not really expecting it," White tells the Williston Herald. "Once the runner up was announced and we knew we weren't going to finish second, we all started jumping up and down and going crazy."
In addition to winning the overall competition, which consisted of controlling their robot nicknamed "Spiderbot" through a series of tasks on a designated playing field, the Alexander robotics team also won the Promote Award for a video submission which presented the young engineers in an action hero themed minute-long YouTube video.
First Tech Challenge Team #9963 also partnered with two other robotics teams, the Roncalli Robo-Cavs of South Dakota and the Wilton Bot Patrol of North Dakota to win the Alliance Award. In this event, groups of three teams joined forces to perform tasks with their robots such as stacking and transferring blocks, maneuvering underneath bridges and parking in designated zoned areas.
Meanwhile, coach White says it was her club's main objective since the start of their season in September to win at Bismarck. "We spent this year working as hard as we could to win the Inspire Award because we had a taste of success last year winning the award for best robot design. Now the goal is to win at the world level."
Up next for the local group of aspiring engineers, they plan to participate in the T4 Event, a robotics trade show demonstration in Watford City coming up on March 21. After that, the Alexander engineering students will compete against several hundred other robotics teams in the FIRST World Championships, set to take place in Detroit from April 29 to May 2.