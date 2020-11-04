Alexander, New Town, Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian schools will represent District 15 and compete against three District 16 teams in the 2020 Region 8 Volleyball Tournament.
The tournament is hosted by the North Dakota High School Activities Association and kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 10.
All four teams will play on Tuesday, and as of Nov. 4 all game times are expected to start at 7 p.m.
Alexander defeated White Shield on Nov. 2 in one of two consolation matches, and qualified for a regional tournament spot.
The Comets will face Tioga at Tioga High School.
New Town played the second consolation match and defeated Parshall and will now play Kenmare at Kenmare High School on Tuesday.
Trenton and Trinity Christian competed with one another for the District 15 championship. Trenton came out on top and will play Divide County at home on Tuesday.
Trinity Christian will play Ray High School at WTCS on Tuesday.
As a result of COVID-19 protocol, games will be hosted at the higher seeded schools and tickets will not be available to the general public.
Additionally, only two tickets will be available for each player (home and away teams) and masks are required for all fans.