On Sunday, July 28, the Todd County All-Stars of Albany, Minnesota, was the last team standing in the Midwest Plains Regional Baseball Tournament. They defeated fellow a Minnesota club, the state champion Moorhead All-Stars, by a final score of 6-4 at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.
Playing as the road team, Albany got off to a good start offensively, manufacturing a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead over Moorhead. Then in the fourth inning, Moorhead answered back with a big four run frame to briefly take the lead, 4-3. An RBI single by Moorhead's Zach Taft accounted for the first run of the rally, followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Justin Stalboerger.
After that, Ignacio Delgado scored from third base on a wild pitch to tie up the ballgame at 3-3, and Jack Teiken's RBI single later in the inning gave Moorhead its first lead of the contest.
In the fifth, Albany fired back with three runs of their own to regain the lead. A base on balls followed by an RBI double from Carter Birr gave Albany their first run of the inning. Then in the next at-bat, Logan Harren matched Birr with an RBI double of his own.
Two at bats later, Harren, who was on third base, stole home on what appeared to be a botched squeeze play. At that point, Albany held a 6-4 advantage on the scoreboard. As it turned out, that would be the final score of the game as reliever Jacob Adrian picked up the victory for Albany, tossing three and one-third innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits and striking out three.
By virtue of their tournament win, Albany clinches a berth in the Babe Ruth World Series, which will take place in Bismarck from August 7-15.