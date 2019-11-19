With a record of 4-18 a year ago, the 2018-2019 season was quite a difficult one for the Williston Coyotes boys basketball team. As head coach Daved Lundeen states, inconsistencies got the better of his club early in the campaign, but there were a few bright spots which he helps to build from going into 2019-2020.
"Last year was sort of a tale of two halves for us. We struggled early on as I implemented all the new things that come with a new coach," Lundeen told the Williston Herald. "We really improved in the second half of the year, and had some excellent wins over St. Mary's and Legacy, and a huge win over Mandan was evidence of the work the boys put in."
This year's Coyotes will feature a total of eight seniors; Wil Olson, Leif Larson, Jaxon Meyer, Jordan Nix, Garret Hill, Benson Slotsve, Micade Shumway and Evan Ralph. In addition to the veteran leadership of a deep senior class, the Coyotes will also benefit from the presence of last year's leading scorer and rebounder Jorn Everson, who is heading into his junior season.
According to Lundeen, he expects the 6-foot-7 All-WDA performer to vastly improve upon his already potent all-around game.
"He has put on a significant amount of muscle to his frame, and is very dominant on the offensive end," Lundeen said of Everson. "He's also greatly improved as a defender as well."
As far as team goals are concerned, the Williston basketball coach simply wants his club to prepare diligently for each practice and each opponent throughout the year. If this can be accomplished, Lundeen feels the Coyotes have the talent to surprise some teams in the WDA. Above all else, Lundeen says he is very optimistic about the nucleus of talent for this year's squad.
"I really love our group of players and coaches, and I look forward to getting to spend time with them at practices and games every day. I also am very excited to see the hard work the boys have put in this offseason pay off," the Coyotes coach continues.