The North Dakota High School Athletic Association approved recommendations and guidelines for winter sports on Oct. 30, and the NDHSAA said the guidelines are to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets and keep everyone as safe as possible.
Basketball, hockey and wrestling will all get makeovers similar to what the fall sports did, as these sports get closer and closer to starting up competitions.
The guidelines have changed the traditional processes that these sports are used to, but they are nothing too different from what fall athletes experienced.
Basketball
Nothing too out-of-the-ordinary was implemented for basketball, and in general, the recommendations are just that, not necessarily mandatory.
Compared to the other winter sports, basketball has the least written out for it, and it follows general public health guidelines.
Masks are not required, but it is recommended that teams should follow the guidelines of local health departments. Cloth face coverings are permissible for officials as well.
Handshakes before and after the games are eliminated, and hand sanitizer should be provided by the host team at the officials table.
Distance of six feet is recommended to be maintained when possible, for example when officials bounce the ball to players for a throw-in. On team benches and at the scorers table, social distancing should be practiced when possible.
H
ockey
With how condensed team benches can be in hockey, the guidelines for the sport center around that. Distancing is to be maintained as much as possible on team benches and on the penalty benches. For the penalty benches, they should be limited to essential personnel.
Team captains should maintain social distancing when talking or conferring with a referee, and captains and head coaches should maintain distancing in the pre-game meeting.
Hockey is one of the unique sports that has head coverings during the competitions, so the NDHSAA made recommendations to deal with that.
Cloth face coverings are permissible, but plastic shields covering the entire face (unless integrated into the face mask, attached on the inside of the face mask, and clear without the presence of any tint) shall not be allowed during the contest.
As for mouthguards, the NDHSAA said state associations should develop statements instructing athletes to refrain from removing their mouthguards. If athletes do remove them, it is recommended that they use hand sanitizer each time after touching the mouthguard.
State associations can also adopt other playing/administrative rules for ice hockey for the season that decreases exposure to respiratory droplets and COVID-19.
In general, social distancing is recommended in locker rooms if possible, gloves are permissible for officials and team staff, and equipment and uniforms should be disinfected after use.
Wrestling
Wrestling is one of if not the most close-contact sports, so it has some of the most extensive guidelines.
For practices alone, there are a lot of guidelines for everyone’s safety.
Athletes should practice together in pods so it is easier to limit overall exposure. Detailed practice plans should be utilized to assist in contact tracing, and practices should be limited to team members only (no outside wrestlers). Practices should also be closed to all spectators.
Wrestlers are recommended to shower after each practice, and they are recommended to wash and sanitize all gear after practices.
When not drilling or sparring, team members should maintain a distance of six feet apart, and teams should limit the sharing of equipment.
Face coverings are optional during practice, but they are strongly encouraged before and after practices.
For actual events, specifically the weigh-in portions, teams will do their weigh-ins once at a time.
It is recommended that there is assigned seating for team members, and the chairs should be distanced if the venue allows for it.
Sanitizer and wipes will be available at the scorers table, and only the scorekeeper may touch the scoresheet/scoring tablet.
The pre-match conference should only have one team captain and proper distancing. Face coverings are not required during competition but should be worn by everyone before and after competitions.
Event workers should utilize face coverings, and gloves when appropriate.
Officials may wear face masks while on the mat and are strongly encouraged to wear them while not officiating.
Officials should also work to maintain distancing whenever possible, and there should be no hand raising after each individual match.
There will be no post-match handshakes, and it is recommended that schools consider hosting smaller-scale events and not large, multi-state events.