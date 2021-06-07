The Williston High School softball team had a good season this year, and pacing the team were the players who stepped up and led in the different facets of the game.
Williston is full of players that are capable of doing well in the field and at the plate, so being a leader on the team in any category is an impressive accomplishment.
With the season over now, here is a look back at the leaders for the Lady Coyotes in all parts of the game. These are the top three players in some of the most important statistical categories, and all statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Batting average (minimum 20 at-bats)
Sierra Main (.534)
Savannah Douglas (.533)
Jaidyn Nass (.476)
Hits
Sierra Main (31)
Jaidyn Nass (30)
Kierra Slagle (25)
Runs Batted In
Sierra Main (27)
Savannah Douglas (16)
Jaidyn Nass (15)
Strikeouts (fewest, minimum 20 at-bats)
Corynna Turnquist (3)
Sierra Main (5)
Marlee Jorgenson (7)
Putouts
Sierra Main (116)
Marlee Jorgenson (46)
Aaliyah Bertelsen (43)
Kierra Slagle (32)
Assists
Kierra Slagle (21)
Aaliyah Bertelsen, Jaidyn Nass (11)
Samantha Fuchs (10)
Fielding Percentage (minimum 15 total chances)
Sierra Main (.984)
Corynna Turnquist (.941)
Rylea Iverson (.933)
Savannah Douglas (.926)
Errors (fewest, minimum 15 total chances)
Corynna Turnquist, Rylea Iverson (1)
Sierra Main, Savannah Douglas (2)
Olivia Bervig, Marlee Jorgenson, Samantha Fuchs (4)
Strikeouts (Pitching)
Savannah Douglas (58)
Caeleigh Goodman (53)
Walks (fewest given up)
Caeleigh Goodman (53)
Savannah Douglas (61)
In total through these different statistical categories, 11 different Lady Coyote players were named as one of the top leaders in some aspects of the game.
Having that kind of depth is great to see, and it is what helped Williston play well this season.
For two categories (fielding percentage a putouts) a fourth spot was added for some additional context. Catchers typically rack up the most chances in fielding and the most putouts due to their position, so a fourth spot was added in these categories to balance out the high numbers Main had.
Looking through the list, some of the leaders on the team in multiple areas were Sierra Main, Savannah Douglas, Jaidyn Nass, Kierra Slagle, Corynna Turnquist and Marlee Jorgenson.
These players show up the most among the leaders in different statistics and were the impact players for the lady Coyotes. While these players accumulated the most numbers, the other players on the roster also played well and made their impact on the game as well for Williston.