The 2021 Williston High School girls swimming and diving team.

The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team has been on a good start to its season.

Here’s a quick look at how the Lady Coyotes have done.

Early in this season, the Lady Coyotes have fared well against their opponents. To open the season, Williston took on Dickinson and tied with them at 93 apiece.

Following that performance up, Williston also took fourth at the Williston Coyote Sprint, with a team score of 277.

The Lady Coyotes went 7-1 on Sept. 10 at the Capital City Duals, and on Sept. 11, at the Capital City Invite, the Lady Coyotes placed seventh with a team score of 169.

The next event for Williston is on Saturday, Sept. 18, when the Lady Coyotes head to Dickinson, according to the Western Dakota Association website.

Check out the rest of their schedule for the season: 

Oct. 1 5 p.m. @ West Fargo (meet)

Oct. 2 9 a.m. @ West Fargo (meet)

Oct. 9 TBD vs. Bismarck Century (duals)

Oct. 12 5 p.m. @ Minot (duals)

Oct. 29 5 p.m @ Jamestown (meet)

Oct. 30 10:30 a.m. @ Jamestown (duals)

*Nov. 6 is the WDA Regional Tournament @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center

*Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 is the NDHSAA State Tournament @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center 

