A look at WHS girls swimming, diving season so far Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week The 2021 Williston High School girls swimming and diving team. Photo from the NDHSAA website Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team has been on a good start to its season.Here’s a quick look at how the Lady Coyotes have done.Early in this season, the Lady Coyotes have fared well against their opponents. To open the season, Williston took on Dickinson and tied with them at 93 apiece.Following that performance up, Williston also took fourth at the Williston Coyote Sprint, with a team score of 277.The Lady Coyotes went 7-1 on Sept. 10 at the Capital City Duals, and on Sept. 11, at the Capital City Invite, the Lady Coyotes placed seventh with a team score of 169.The next event for Williston is on Saturday, Sept. 18, when the Lady Coyotes head to Dickinson, according to the Western Dakota Association website.Check out the rest of their schedule for the season: Oct. 1 5 p.m. @ West Fargo (meet)Oct. 2 9 a.m. @ West Fargo (meet)Oct. 9 TBD vs. Bismarck Century (duals)Oct. 12 5 p.m. @ Minot (duals)Oct. 29 5 p.m @ Jamestown (meet)Oct. 30 10:30 a.m. @ Jamestown (duals)*Nov. 6 is the WDA Regional Tournament @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center*Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 is the NDHSAA State Tournament @ BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coyotes Williston High School Dual Sport Capital City Wellness Center Team Jamestown Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 16 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64 Mark Lynn Osborn, 60 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back