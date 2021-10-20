Volleyball
The volleyball season is winding down for WDA teams, and that means the race for the standings is just starting.
Five volleyball matches on Tuesday, Oct. 19 helped determine some of the rankings.
Jamestown won at Dickinson, and that win paired with a couple of other game results, gave the Lady Blue Jays third place with a 12-5 record.
Century has secured first place since the start of the season so its win over Legacy was just another day for the Lady Patriots.
However, it did make for an interesting game. According to the WDA website, that match, "featured a wild second set that was decided 31-29."
In Williston, Minot picked up a road victory and in Watford City, St. Mary's was victorious.
Second place Bismarck High was the lone home team to get a win, topping Mandan.
Unfortunately, Mandan's loss bumped the team down and makes them tied for fourth with St. Mary's.
Here's a look at the current standings as of Oct. 20:
- Century (16-0 record)
- Bismarck High (14-1 record)
- Jamestown (12-5 record)
- Mandan (11-6 record)
- St. Mary's (11-6 record)
- Legacy (10-6 record)
- Dickinson (6-12 record)
- Minot (5-11 record)
- Williston (2-14 record)
- Watford City (2-14 record)
- Turtle Mountain Community High School (0-14)
Football
The football postseason is quite literally around the corner.
Technically it begins next week for the Class AA and A divisions.
However, according to the WDA website, "for all practical purposes, it begins for a few WDA teams on Wednesday night, Oct. 20."
In AA, Bismarck High travels to Williston. Now the winner of this game will clinch the final playoff spot for the West Division.
Results from that game will be published in Sunday's edition of The Williston Herald.
In A, Dickinson visits TMCHS and the winner in that game will move on to the postseason.
Now, as far as seedings go (for the AA Division), Century will likely get the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs after they lost to the East Region's West Fargo Sheyenne last week.
The Patriots do host Minot on Thursday, Oct. 21 for one final regular season game, but the Magi have already clinched a playoff spot.
Mandan hosts Legacy also on Thursday, but again both those teams are in the playoffs, so the winner would just see its seeding improve.
Here's a look at the current AA and A rankings and conference records in the WDA as of Oct. 20:
AA Division
- Century (4-0)
- Legacy (3-1)
- Mandan (2-2)
- Minot (2-2)
- Bismarck High (1-3)
- Williston (0-4)
A Division
- Jamestown (4-0)
- St. Mary's (2-1)
- Dickinson (1-2)
- TMCHS (1-2)
- Watford City (0-3)