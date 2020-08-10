Mumbles, though quiet, echoed in the gym at Williston Trinity Christian High School at 3:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
They were coming from the nine members of the cross country team, the Crusaders, as they stretched, talked and laughed while waiting for further instruction from their coach Brian Eder.
It was the first practice for the team, and only days away from their first meet.
After Eder told them to ignore the camera and pretend it was not there, he told the team to line up on the purple line and get ready for a warm up.
They did not hesitate.
Warm ups centered around different running exercises that further help stretch out muscles that the kids may not have used throughout the summer.
The exercises were a mix of jogging back and forth or running backwards but all of the exercises sent the kids from one side of the gym to the other.
The team consisted of nine runners ranging from 7-11 grades and all of them were at different running levels but still managed to keep up with one another.
Of the nine there was also one girl runner, freshman Elliott Coughlin.
Eder called her “very tough” and she was, as she worked effortlessly to run with and at some points lead the rest of the team in warm-ups.
Eder told the team to pace themselves while they practiced, saying it was not a race. However, that did not stop the members from giving it their all and sometimes tagging the wall at the other end of the gym.
After practicing in the gym, Eder took the team outside to the football field, but he said he did not want to practice outside for too long because it was too hot.
The team did not complain aside from the occasional “Ow, I can’t breathe,” “Coach, can I take a quick break,” or heavy panting.
Yet, despite the wind and dry heat, the team endured and ran from one end of the football field to the other 12 times.
Eder said they were running faster than what he had initially wanted, but after pacing themselves and taking quick breaks they finished strong.
Couglin, Jeremiah Crosby and James Richards, the only three freshmen on the team, led the pack through the practice at first. But junior David Crain and sophomore Isaac Haugen finished in the lead, with Crain pushing himself during the final run.
After 12 laps back and forth, the team went back inside the gym to finish earlier than expected, but will return later for another go at it.
After all, Eder said their first meet is Friday, Aug. 21 in Killdeer and they need to be ready.