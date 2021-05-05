Check out the final games for the Watford City and Williston high school baseball and softball teams.
All game times are central and still subject to change. The times and dates can be found on the Western Dakota Association website under the sport.
WHS baseball
Tuesday, May 11 4:30 p.m. vs. Watford City (conference doubleheader)
Thursday, May 13 4:30 p.m. @ Legacy (non conference game)
Friday, May 14 4:30 p.m. @ Jamestown (conference doubleheader)
Tuesday, May 18 4:30 p.m. @ Mandan (conference doubleheader)
The Regional Tournament is May 27-29 but the start times are still to be determined.
The State Tournament is June 3-5 starting at noon on all three days. This year the tourney will be in Mandan.
Watford City baseball
Friday, May 7 4:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown (conference doubleheader)
Tuesday, May 11 4:30 p.m. at Williston (conference doubleheader)
Thursday, May 13 4:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck (non conference game)
Saturday, May 15 4:30 p.m. @ Minot (conference doubleheader)
Tuesday, May 18 5:30 p.m. @ Dickinson (conference doubleheader)
Friday, May 21 4:30 p.m. vs. Legacy (rescheduled from April 13)
The Regional Tournament is May 27-29 but the start times are still to be determined.
The State Tournament is June 3-5 starting at noon on all three days. This year the tourney will be in Mandan.
WHS softball
Friday, May 7 6:30 p.m. @ Grand Forks (Jamboree, Midseason Madness in Fargo)
Saturday, May 8 11 a.m. @ Fargo Shanley (Jamboree, Midseason Madness in Fargo)
Saturday, May 8 1 p.m. @ Red River (Jamboree, Midseason Madness in Fargo)
All jamboree games will be at the North Softball Complex in Fargo)
Tuesday, May 11 4:30 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain (conference doubleheader)
Thursday, May 13 4:30 p.m. vs. Mandan (conference doubleheader)
Friday, May 14 4:30 p.m. vs. Century (conference doubleheader)
Tuesday, May 18 4:30 p.m. vs. Watford City (conference doubleheader)
Thursday, May 20 4:30 p.m. @ Minot (conference doubleheader)
The Regional Tournament is May 27-29, but the start times and locations are still to be determined.
The State Tournament is June 3-5 starting at noon on all three days. The tourney will be at the Ft. Lincoln Field in Mandan.
Watford City softball
Friday, May 7 4 p.m. @ Sidney (non conference doubleheader)
Tuesday, May 11 4:30 p.m. @ Mandan
Saturday, May 15 noon vs. Century (conference game)
Tuesday, May 18 4:30 p.m. @ Williston (conference doubleheader)
The Regional Tournament is May 27-29, but the start times and locations are still to be determined.
The State Tournament is June 3-5 starting at noon on all three days. The tourney will be at the Ft. Lincoln Field in Mandan.