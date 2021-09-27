It’s a big week for area teams, especially Williston High School.

This week is homecoming week for the Coyotes and they have a full schedule.

Here’s a look at what to expect this week from Williston and other area teams.

Williston

Soccer

Sept. 28 5:30 p.m. @ Jamestown (WDA Play-in Match)

Volleyball

Sept. 28 7 p.m. vs. Dickinson

Oct. 2 2:30 p.m. vs. St. Mary’s

Tennis

Sept. 30 @ Minot (West Region Tournament)

Football

Oct. 1 7 p.m. vs. St. Mary’s (non conference)

Girls Swimming and Diving

Oct. 1 5 p.m. @ West Fargo

Cross Country (boys and girls)

Oct. 2 11 a.m. @ Minot

Williston Trinity

Volleyball

Sept. 30 7 p.m. vs. Trenton High School

Watford City

Volleyball

Sept. 30 7 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School

Oct. 2 2 p.m. @ Legacy

Football

Oct. 1 4 p.m. @ Red River

Trenton

Volleyball

Sept. 30 7 p.m. @ Trinity Christian

Oct. 2 9 a.m. @ Wilton-Wing Washburn Tournament

Football

Oct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School

Tioga

Volleyball

Sept. 28 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake

Sept. 30 7 p.m. @ Nedrose

Oct. 2 9:45 a.m. @ Wilton-Wing Washburn Tournament

Football

Oct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central

Ray

Volleyball

Sept. 28 7 p.m. @ Trenton High School

Sept. 30 7 p.m. vs. Stanley

Oct. 1-2 @ Laker Invite (Des Lacs-Burlington HS)

Football

Oct. 1 7 p.m. @ Alexander (game will be in Watford City)

Grenora

Volleyball

Sept. 28 7 p.m. vs. Froid/Lake (game will be in Westby)

Oct. 1 5:30 p.m. @ Richey

Football

Oct. 1 8 p.m. @ Circle

Cross Country (girls)

Oct. 2 11 a.m. @ Fairview

Alexander

Volleyball

Sept. 27 7 p.m. vs. Parshall

Sept. 28 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central

Sept. 30 6 p.m. vs. White Shield

Football

Oct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Ray/Powers Lake (game will be in Watford City)

Tags

Load comments