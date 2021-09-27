Area Roundup A look at game times this week Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s a big week for area teams, especially Williston High School.This week is homecoming week for the Coyotes and they have a full schedule.Here’s a look at what to expect this week from Williston and other area teams.WillistonSoccerSept. 28 5:30 p.m. @ Jamestown (WDA Play-in Match)VolleyballSept. 28 7 p.m. vs. DickinsonOct. 2 2:30 p.m. vs. St. Mary’sTennisSept. 30 @ Minot (West Region Tournament)FootballOct. 1 7 p.m. vs. St. Mary’s (non conference)Girls Swimming and DivingOct. 1 5 p.m. @ West FargoCross Country (boys and girls)Oct. 2 11 a.m. @ MinotWilliston TrinityVolleyballSept. 30 7 p.m. vs. Trenton High SchoolWatford CityVolleyballSept. 30 7 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community High SchoolOct. 2 2 p.m. @ LegacyFootballOct. 1 4 p.m. @ Red RiverTrentonVolleyballSept. 30 7 p.m. @ Trinity ChristianOct. 2 9 a.m. @ Wilton-Wing Washburn TournamentFootballOct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree High SchoolTiogaVolleyballSept. 28 7 p.m. vs. Powers LakeSept. 30 7 p.m. @ NedroseOct. 2 9:45 a.m. @ Wilton-Wing Washburn TournamentFootballOct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke CentralRayVolleyballSept. 28 7 p.m. @ Trenton High SchoolSept. 30 7 p.m. vs. StanleyOct. 1-2 @ Laker Invite (Des Lacs-Burlington HS)FootballOct. 1 7 p.m. @ Alexander (game will be in Watford City)GrenoraVolleyballSept. 28 7 p.m. vs. Froid/Lake (game will be in Westby)Oct. 1 5:30 p.m. @ RicheyFootballOct. 1 8 p.m. @ CircleCross Country (girls)Oct. 2 11 a.m. @ FairviewAlexanderVolleyballSept. 27 7 p.m. vs. ParshallSept. 28 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke CentralSept. 30 6 p.m. vs. White ShieldFootballOct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Ray/Powers Lake (game will be in Watford City) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Volleyball Sport School Hydrography Williston High School Watford City Wilton-wing Washburn Tournament Alexander Team Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Slim Chickens celebrates newest location with Williston Square groundbreaking Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children 22-year-old shot early Sunday morning in Williston Trenton football team named athletes of the week Milton "Milt" Allen Haugen, 70 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back