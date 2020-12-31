Area teams from basketball to hockey pick up where they left off in game play starting Jan. 5.
All game times are in central time except Grenora game times, which are in mountain time.
Additionally, all times are still subject to change based on changing COVID-19 conditions.
Schedules were found at the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Alexander High School
Boys basketball
Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Center-Stanton HS
Girls basketball (co-op with Williston Trinity Christian)
Jan. 5 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central (hosted at Alexander)
Jan. 9 3:30 p.m. vs. Beach High School (hosted at WTC)
Grenora High School
Boys basketball
Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. vs. Scobey (hosted at Westby)
Jan. 8 7:30 p.m. @ Culbertson
Jan. 9 5:30 p.m. @ Bainville
Girls basketball
Jan. 5 6 p.m. vs. Scobey (hosted at Westby)
Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Culbertson
Jan. 9 4 p.m. @ Bainville
Ray High School
Boys basketball
Jan. 5 7:15 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
Jan. 7 7 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
Girls basketball
Jan. 5 7 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central
Wrestling (Williams Co. Firestorm co-op with Tioga High School)
Jan. 7 5 p.m. - Jan. 7 7 p.m. vs. Bishop Ryan, DLB, Williams County Tri (hosted at Tioga)
Jan. 9 10 a.m. - Jan 9 7 p.m. The Williams County Invite (hosted at Tioga)
Tioga High School
Boys basketball
Jan. 4 7 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
Jan. 5 7 p.m. vs. Stanley High School
Jan. 7 7 p.m. @ Trenton High School
Girls basketball
Jan. 4 6:30 p.m. @ Westhope/Newburg
Trenton High School
Boys basketball
Jan. 5 6 p.m. @ White Shield High School
Jan. 7 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School
Girls basketball
Jan. 5 4:30 p.m. @ White Shield High School
Jan. 9 7 p.m. @ Hettinger/Scranton
Watford City High School
Girls basketball
Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School
Wrestling
Jan. 7 7 p.m. @ New Salem-Almont
Williston High School
Boys basketball
Jan. 8 7 p.m. @ Jamestown High School
Jan. 9 3:30 p.m. @ Mandan High School
Girls basketball
Jan. 8 7:45 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School
Jan. 9 5:30 p.m. @ Mandan High School
Boys hockey
Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. @ Bottineau
Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson
Girls hockey
Jan. 8 7:30 p.m. vs. Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanley
Jan. 9 1 p.m. vs. West Fargo
Wrestling
Jan. 7 6 p.m. @ Bismarck High School