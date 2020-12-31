Area teams from basketball to hockey pick up where they left off in game play starting Jan. 5. 

All game times are in central time except Grenora game times, which are in mountain time. 

Additionally, all times are still subject to change based on changing COVID-19 conditions. 

Schedules were found at the North Dakota High School Activities Association website. 

Alexander High School

Boys basketball

Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Center-Stanton HS

Girls basketball (co-op with Williston Trinity Christian)

Jan. 5 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central (hosted at Alexander)

Jan. 9 3:30 p.m. vs. Beach High School (hosted at WTC)

Grenora High School

Boys basketball 

Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. vs. Scobey (hosted at Westby)

Jan. 8 7:30 p.m. @ Culbertson

Jan. 9 5:30 p.m. @ Bainville

Girls basketball

Jan. 5 6 p.m. vs. Scobey (hosted at Westby)

Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Culbertson

Jan. 9 4 p.m. @ Bainville

Ray High School

Boys basketball

Jan. 5 7:15 p.m. @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School

Jan. 7 7 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

Girls basketball

Jan. 5 7 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold

Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central

Wrestling (Williams Co. Firestorm co-op with Tioga High School)

Jan. 7 5 p.m. - Jan. 7 7 p.m. vs. Bishop Ryan, DLB, Williams County Tri (hosted at Tioga)

Jan. 9 10 a.m. - Jan 9 7 p.m. The Williams County Invite (hosted at Tioga)

Tioga High School 

Boys basketball

Jan. 4 7 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold

Jan. 5 7 p.m. vs. Stanley High School

Jan. 7 7 p.m. @ Trenton High School

Girls basketball

Jan. 4 6:30 p.m. @ Westhope/Newburg

Trenton High School

Boys basketball

Jan. 5 6 p.m. @ White Shield High School

Jan. 7 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School

Girls basketball

Jan. 5 4:30 p.m. @ White Shield High School

Jan. 9 7 p.m. @ Hettinger/Scranton

Watford City High School 

Girls basketball

Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School

Wrestling

Jan. 7 7 p.m. @ New Salem-Almont

Williston High School 

Boys basketball

Jan. 8 7 p.m. @ Jamestown High School

Jan. 9 3:30 p.m. @ Mandan High School

Girls basketball

Jan. 8 7:45 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School

Jan. 9 5:30 p.m. @ Mandan High School

Boys hockey

Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. @ Bottineau

Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson

Girls hockey

Jan. 8 7:30 p.m. vs. Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanley

Jan. 9 1 p.m. vs. West Fargo

Wrestling

Jan. 7 6 p.m. @ Bismarck High School

