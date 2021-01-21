Here's a look at game times for area schools as teams head into the final week of January.
Game times were collected from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Williston High School game times were collected from the Williston High School Athletics webpage.
Grenora/Westby co-op game times were collected from the Grenora school webpage and are listed in mountain time.
All game times are still subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions.
Alexander
Boys basketball
Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School
Jan. 29 7 p.m. vs. White Shield High School
Girls basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander)
Jan. 25 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School
Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Parshall High School
Grenora-Westby
Boys basketball
Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Froid/Lake (@ Westby)
Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. (MST) @ Scobey
Jan. 30 6:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Culbertson (@ Grenora)
Girls basketball
Jan. 26 6 p.m. (MST) vs. Froid/Lake (@ Westby)
Jan. 29 6 p.m. (MST) @ Scobey
Jan. 30 5 p.m. (MST) vs. Culbertson (@ Grenora)
Ray
Boys basketball
Jan. 29 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School
Girls basketball
Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School
Jan. 29 6 p.m. vs. Tioga High School
Jan. 30 1 p.m. @ Dunseith High School (@ Lews & Clark-Berthold)
Tioga
Boys basketball
Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ Ray High School
Girls basketball
Jan. 25 7 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School
Jan. 26 6 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 29 6 p.m. @ Ray High School
Jan. 30 2 p.m. vs. Our Redeemer’s High School (@ Lewis & Clark-Berthold)
Trenton
Boys basketball
Jan. 26 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School
Jan. 29 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian High School
Jan. 30 6:30 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School
Girls basketball
Jan. 26 7 p.m. @ New Town High School
Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Beach High School
Jan. 30 8 p.m. @ Velva High School (@ Lewis & Clark-Berthold)
Watford City High School
Boys basketball
Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School
Jan. 29 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School
Jan. 30 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Girls basketball
Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary’s
Jan. 29 6 p.m. @ Century
Jan. 30 2 p.m. @ Bismarck High
Williston
Boys basketball
Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School
Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. @ Bismarck High
Jan. 30 4 p.m. @ Century
Girls basketball
Jan. 26 7:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community
Jan. 30 4 p.m. vs. Century
Boys hockey
Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Hazen
Jan. 29 7:15 p.m. @ Century
Girls hockey
Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. vs. Fargo Davies
Jan. 30 1 p.m. vs. Jamestown
Boys swimming and diving
Jan. 30 noon vs. Century, Minot
Wrestling
Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ Sidney High School
Williston Trinity Christian
Boys basketball
Jan. 28 7:15 p.m. @ Divide County
Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ Trenton
Girls basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander)
Jan. 25 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School
Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Parshall High School