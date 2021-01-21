Here's a look at game times for area schools as teams head into the final week of January. 

Game times were collected from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website. 

Williston High School game times were collected from the Williston High School Athletics webpage. 

Grenora/Westby co-op game times were collected from the Grenora school webpage and are listed in mountain time. 

All game times are still subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions. 

Alexander

Boys basketball

Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School

Jan. 29 7 p.m. vs. White Shield High School

Girls basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander)

Jan. 25 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School

Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Parshall High School

Grenora-Westby

Boys basketball

Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Froid/Lake (@ Westby)

Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. (MST) @ Scobey

Jan. 30 6:30 p.m. (MST) vs. Culbertson (@ Grenora)

Girls basketball

Jan. 26 6 p.m. (MST) vs. Froid/Lake (@ Westby)

Jan. 29 6 p.m. (MST) @ Scobey

Jan. 30 5 p.m. (MST) vs. Culbertson (@ Grenora) 

Ray

Boys basketball

Jan. 29 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School

Girls basketball

Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School

Jan. 29 6 p.m. vs. Tioga High School

Jan. 30 1 p.m. @ Dunseith High School (@ Lews & Clark-Berthold)

Tioga

Boys basketball

Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ Ray High School

Girls basketball

Jan. 25 7 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School

Jan. 26 6 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 29 6 p.m. @ Ray High School

Jan. 30 2 p.m. vs. Our Redeemer’s High School (@ Lewis & Clark-Berthold)

Trenton

Boys basketball

Jan. 26 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School

Jan. 29 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian High School

Jan. 30 6:30 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School

Girls basketball

Jan. 26 7 p.m. @ New Town High School

Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Beach High School

Jan. 30 8 p.m. @ Velva High School (@ Lewis & Clark-Berthold)

Watford City High School

Boys basketball

Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s High School

Jan. 29 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School

Jan. 30 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High School

Girls basketball

Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary’s

Jan. 29 6 p.m. @ Century

Jan. 30 2 p.m. @ Bismarck High

Williston

Boys basketball

Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School

Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. @ Bismarck High

Jan. 30 4 p.m. @ Century

Girls basketball

Jan. 26 7:45 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Community

Jan. 30 4 p.m. vs. Century

Boys hockey

Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Hazen

Jan. 29 7:15 p.m. @ Century

Girls hockey

Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. vs. Fargo Davies

Jan. 30 1 p.m. vs. Jamestown

Boys swimming and diving

Jan. 30 noon vs. Century, Minot

Wrestling

Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ Sidney High School

Williston Trinity Christian

Boys basketball

Jan. 28 7:15 p.m. @ Divide County

Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ Trenton

Girls basketball (Williston Trinity-Alexander)

Jan. 25 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School

Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Parshall High School

