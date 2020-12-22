Boys basketball at Alexander High School will kick off its season starting Jan. 5, but girls basketball has already seen the court this month.
The Williston Trinity Alexander Comet Crusaders already had two games in December but the girls team will pick up where they left off on Jan. 5.
All game times are still subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Jan 4 7:30 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan 8 6 p.m. @ Center-Stanton HS
Jan 15 7 p.m. vs. Tioga High School
Jan 25 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Feb 5 7 p.m. vs. Trenton High School
Feb 19 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School
Feb 20 4:15 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
- Mar 8 3 p.m. - Mar 11 10 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament @ Williston State College
- Mar 18 1 p.m.- Mar 20 10 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament @ Minot State Dome
Varsity Girls Basketball (co-op with Williston Trinity Christian)
Jan 5 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central (@Alexander High School)
Jan 9 3:30 p.m. vs. Home Beach High School (@Williston Trinity Christian School)
Jan 15 8 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza
Jan 16 4 p.m. @ Ray High School
Jan 18 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School (@Williston Trinity Christian School)
Jan 25 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School
Feb 4 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central
- Feb 22 3 p.m. - Feb 25 10 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Girls Basketball Tournament @ New Town Event Center
- Mar 4 1 p.m. - Mar 6 10 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament @ Minot State Dome