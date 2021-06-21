Three, four-time wrestling state champions will come to Williston to offer advice and feedback at the Coyote Wrestling Club’s wrestling camp.
The 2021 wrestling camp is from August 4 through August 6 at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
Jared Franek, Luke Weber and Matt Webber will be instructors at the camp.
Franek is a four-time North Dakota state champion and three-time Fargo finalist. He was also a two-time NCAA qualifier.
Luke is a four-time Montana state champ and NHSCA Senior Nationals champ. In addition to that he is also a Big 12 champion.
Matt was Montana’s first four-time state champion. Additionally, he is a four-time national qualifier and a two-time college All-American.
Students from K-12 are allowed to participate in the camp.
Students in kindergarten through third grade will participate in the camp from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while students in fourth though 12th grade will participate from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending can register at coyotewrestlingclub.com.
Registration is $125 for non Coyote Wrestling Club members and $50 for club members.