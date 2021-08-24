The Williston Coyote Foundation announced the Class of 2021 Coyote Legends in a Facebook post on their page on Aug. 23.
There are six legends that will be honored this year—one coach, two teams and three individual athletes.
Those people and teams are Tom Christen, former Williston wrestling coach; the 1975 girls basketball state championship team; the 1952 football state championship team; Shelly Hughes Feeney, former girls basketball player, Dr. James "Jimmy" Webb, former football player; and Dave Stewart, former wrestler.
Tom Christen coached wrestling for 22 years from 1975 to 1997.
During his tenure, he guided 15 individual state champions and 85 state place winners, according to the post from the Foundation.
"He coached the Coyotes to 177 dual victories, and seven top-five finishes," the post read. "His 1985 team was the WDA and State Champions and named the North Dakota Sportswriters and Sportscasters Male High School Team of the Year."
He was also named the 1983 North Dakota Class A Wrestling Coach of the Year and the West Region Coach of the Year in 1991 and 1997.
"Christen left a lasting mark on countless student athletes during his tenure," the post read. "Christen was described by one of his former athletes as a 'master motivator' and respected and successful coach and educator."
The 1975 girls basketball team won the first-ever girls basketball state championship for Williston High.
They boasted a 19-1 record and topped off their season with a 47-35 win over the Jamestown Blue Jays to secure the crown.
For their efforts, Lori Anseth, Kristi Carriere, and Shelly Hughes were named to the North Dakota Sports Review All-Tournament Team, according to the post.
"The 75 cagers were coached by Pat Hatlestad with team members Kristi Carriere, Julie Bisbee, Shelly Hughes, Marietta Falcon, Lori Anseth, Lori Sandaker, Claudia Hickman, Linda Alfson, Dawn Burk, Laura Javorsky, Dorothy Moline, and Alecia Fee," the post read. "Their hard work and dedication set the tone for a run of three straight state titles."
The 1952 Coyote football team was named co-state champions with Shanley, while Coach H. L. Pedersen, already a Coyote Legend, earned Coach of the Year honors.
"This state title was particularly impressive, as the team registered an undefeated conference season just three years after a winless season," according to the post.
Members of the team included Dave Tri, Ed Hughes, Maurice Mahanna, Lloyd McKenzie, Covet Long, Forrest Abelmann, Gene Stockman, Slim Williams, Bruce Haroldson, Jimmy Webb, Larry Trieder, Bill Munger, Duane Anderson, Dave Korwin, Vernon Bloom, Willis Rossland, Vince Price, Floyd Stewart, John Johnson, Garvin Stevens, Grant Lewis, Donald Bean, Dwayne Head, Tom Stannard, Jerry Miller, Edward Horob, Arnold Anderson, Merle Savage, Gary Folvin, Warren Nelson, Sanford Forseth, Gary Martin, Larry Nelson, Martin Zaqurski, Vernon Owan, Darrell Kinstler, and Dave Winden.
Additionally, the Coyotes led all North Dakota teams in postseason awards and placed seven players on the Associated Press All-Conference Team.
Guard Garvin Stevens was named to the first team, and tackle Tom Stannard, guard Dave Korwin, quarterback Dave Tri, halfback Jim Webb, and fullback Jerry Miller, were named to the second team.
Running back Duane Anderson was named honorable mention, Stevens was named as Lineman of the Year and Coach Harold Pedersen was named Coach of the Year. Stevens was also chosen by the Williston team as MVP.
Shelly Hughes Feeney was a member of the 1975, 1976 and 1977 state championship teams for girls basketball.
She was a repeat first-team all-state selection in 1976 and 1977, and she was on the All-Tournament team all three years the Coyotes won the state title.
Feeney was also a two-time state champion in track and field, running a leg for the 880 relay and the mile relay teams who won the 1978 state championships.
Dr. James Webb was an integral member of the 1952 state co-champion football team, helping ensure the team’s success, according to the post.
After graduation, he went on to play college football at the University of North Dakota, including playing on the 1958 conference championship team and serving as team captain for the 1960 Fighting Sioux team.
Being an all-around athlete, Webb also earned the right to play on the UND baseball team during his college career.
Dave Stewart had an impressive run of four-straight state championships in wrestling.
In 1958, he won the title at 98 pounds. Then in 1959, he placed first at 105.
His junior year, he jumped up to 112 pounds, securing the championship, and in 1961, he wrestled at 119, and completed his run of four-straight individual wrestling championships.
Stewart finished his Coyote wrestling career with a remarkable record of 100 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, before heading off to wrestle at Minot State Teachers College, where he had similar successes, including being a three-time college conference champion, according to the post.
These individuals and teams will be honored at a banquet at the Old Armory (formerly known as the Teen Canteen) on Sept. 30.
The 2020 Class will also be honored at this banquet. The Class of 2020 honorees are Dean Hermes (posthumously), Ted Hopgood and Garvin Stevens, according to the press release.
Tickets for the banquet are on sale for $35 and can be bought at: https://forms.gle/W98xGbe2Q7HZq4gS8.
If anyone has any questions they can send an email to codi.austreim@willistonschools.org.